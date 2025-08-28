Bradley Beal Drops 6-Word Reaction to Jayson Tatum’s Emotional Message After Special Reunion

What a summer it’s been for Bradley Beal, from the chaos of Phoenix to finding a fresh start with the Clippers, and now one of the biggest milestones of his life. But beyond the NBA trades and team switches, this past weekend was about something far deeper.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, one of Beal’s groomsmen, showed just how deep their St. Louis bond runs. Tatum took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional message that had fans everywhere feeling the love, “Was a honor to be a part of my big brotha @bradbeal3 special day, meant the world being there with you. @kamiahadams sis, couldn’t be happier for you, love y’all both 🤞🏽❤️!”

Beal responded to the tribute with a heartfelt comment of his own, “My bro 4L! Greatly appreciate you 🤝🏽🙏🏽…🔥🔥🔥.”

Their connection goes beyond the NBA after a shared childhood in St. Louis, all the way to playing together for Team USA. Now, with Beal entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, Tatum’s support shows how real family in the league can be.

This is a Developing Story…