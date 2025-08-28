brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Bradley Beal Drops 6-Word Reaction to Jayson Tatum’s Emotional Message After Special Reunion

ByShweta Das

Aug 28, 2025 | 1:26 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

What a summer it’s been for Bradley Beal, from the chaos of Phoenix to finding a fresh start with the Clippers, and now one of the biggest milestones of his life. But beyond the NBA trades and team switches, this past weekend was about something far deeper.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, one of Beal’s groomsmen, showed just how deep their St. Louis bond runs. Tatum took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional message that had fans everywhere feeling the love, “Was a honor to be a part of my big brotha @bradbeal3 special day, meant the world being there with you. @kamiahadams sis, couldn’t be happier for you, love y’all both 🤞🏽❤️!”

Beal responded to the tribute with a heartfelt comment of his own, “My bro 4L! Greatly appreciate you 🤝🏽🙏🏽…🔥🔥🔥.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Their connection goes beyond the NBA after a shared childhood in St. Louis, all the way to playing together for Team USA. Now, with Beal entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, Tatum’s support shows how real family in the league can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a Developing Story…

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the Beal-Tatum friendship the strongest in the NBA, or are there deeper bonds out there?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved