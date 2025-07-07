Bradley Beal’s Wife & James Harden’s Partner Drop Major Tease Amid Clippers Rumors

Somewhere in Tahoe, the Chef’s swinging golf clubs while his NBA kitchen starts smelling like someone else’s stew. Word is, Bradley Beal might toss the Phoenix apron for good. And guess who’s lighting sparklers already? Kamiah Adams, all smiles. But wait—Paige Speights just walked in with her own playlist. Suddenly, LA’s stirring the pot louder than ever. Could be James Harden. Could be the Clippers. Either way, something spicy’s bubbling, and Steph Curry’s nowhere near the stove. So, what’s cooking?

Beal’s offseason life has taken a mysterious turn as the Suns are trying their best to move on from him. Despite sitting still on his no-trade clause during the February trade window, this time, the 32-year-old is being thoughtful. With $110 million pending on his $251 million contract in the next two years, Bradley Beal could look for a buyout if the offers and opportunities come his way.

Meanwhile, his wife, Kamiah Adams, gave her fans a glimpse of something special and far more personal, a few days ago– a graceful ivory card and a red one. An ivory binding with a rose on it completed the look. For anyone understanding the implications, they weren’t hard to guess. Something really special is about to happen in the Beal household, and the invitation cards are out.

And it looks like James Harden’s girlfriend Paige Speights has received one of the cards. Without a moment’s hesitation, Speights took to her IG Story, clicked a picture of the dainty little thing, and wrote: “Soo excited for you @kamiahadams 😍❤️.”

USA Today via Reuters Sep 9, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal (L) talks with wife Kamiah Adams-Beal (R) while sitting in the player’s box of Frances Tiafoe (USA) (not pictured) during the match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

You cannot deny this, but the timing of Beal‘s invitation to Harden’s loved one seems like a sign from the basketball gods. Who knows, amidst all the rumors, something might turn out to be true. Besides, the Los Angeles Clippers now have some space to include the former All-Star guard.

