Bradley Beal’s Wife Confirms His Plans With 2 Words After Mat Ishbia’s Remark

You know how every season there’s that one NBA player or team on a full-blown “revenge tour”? Like, coming back after all the hate, silencing critics, and making everyone eat their words. LeBron did exactly that in 2012, after all the slander post-2011 Finals, he showed up, showed out, and shut it all down with a ring. These aren’t just comeback stories… they’re straight-up personal missions. And we have another name adding on to that list: Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal’s long, messy contract saga is finally over. On Wednesday, his agent Mark Bartelstein agreed to a $99 million buyout—finalized with none other than his son, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein. Beal, who averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds last season, played 32.1 minutes a game and shot 50% from the field, 39% from deep, and 80% from the line. The Suns can now move forward, and Beal gets a fresh start with none other than the Clippers.

Kamiah Adams Beal didn’t need a long caption to say exactly how she feels about her husband’s next move. After the Bradley Beal buyout and his signing with the Clippers started buzzing online, she shared a post from @zakletics on her Instagram Story—one that called this new chapter Beal’s “revenge tour.” Her response? Just two words: “Only way.” Only way to what? To bounce back. To silence the noise. To prove a point. However you read it, Kamiah’s message was loud and clear—this next chapter for Beal isn’t just business. It’s personal.

Bradley Beal is officially a Clipper. After clearing waivers following his buyout from the Suns earlier this week, the 32-year-old guard signed a two-year, $11 million deal with L.A., including a player option for the 2026–27 season, per his agent Mark Bartelstein. It’s a big move for the Clippers, who are adding a three-time All-Star and 13-year vet to their already stacked roster.

Head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t hold back his excitement. “Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” Lue said. “He’s been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better.”

Mat Ishbia sets the record straight on Bradley Beal’s exit

It’s safe to say the whole Bradley Beal-in-Phoenix experiment flopped, and people weren’t shy about blaming his no-trade clause for making things worse. But Suns owner Mat Ishbia isn’t buying that. On Burns & Gambo, Ishbia cleared the air saying, “The no-trade clause wasn’t an issue with Brad Beal. Brad Beal would have done whatever we needed to do. He’s nothing but a good guy across the board.” The real problem? “Nobody really wanted to trade for someone on a $53 million salary that wasn’t playing at that level.”

Beal was supposed to be the missing piece next to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but it never clicked. Between injuries and up-and-down performances, Beal just didn’t fit. “Hey, he doesn’t fit in here. Let’s let him go do good things in his career. We wish him nothing but the best,” Ishbia said. The Suns ended up waiving and stretching Beal’s contract — a move more about resetting the team’s identity than anything personal. Even Ishbia admitted, Beal handled the whole thing like a pro: “He was nothing but appreciative of his time here… and he handled it like a gentleman.”

Now with Beal headed to the Clippers, the Suns are flipping the page — and Ishbia is taking charge of how they build the team. “We are always going to try to win and we are going to be aggressive,” he said. But this time, he’s making sure every player fits the Suns’ new vision of “grit” and “toughness.” As Ishbia put it, “We’re completely going forward with a different look, a different feel and we’re going to get this thing right going forward.”

