Bradley Beal’s Wife Drops 1-Word Post Amid Bucks & Clippers Rumors

The Phoenix Suns are ramping up for some major changes over the summer. Well, to be precise, the rebuild is already underway. While they’ve already made a couple of major moves that have changed the landscape of the league, including Kevin Durant’s trade to the Houston Rockets and handing out their superstar guard, Devin Booker, a massive $145 million extension, Mat Ishbia and Co. are not done. In fact, they’re just getting started.

Yes, you heard us right. The Suns have been abysmal to watch for the past couple of seasons, especially last season when they even failed to qualify for the playoffs despite boasting a star-studded lineup. So, it was obvious that things are not working out the way management thought they would, and they’ve taken care of most of the business this offseason. Bradley Beal remains the final piece of Phoenix’s puzzle. The problem? His terrible contract.

Beal reportedly wants out of the desert, and so does the franchise, but his contract has made things tricky. Nonetheless, while the Suns are trying to figure out a way to ship out the shooting guard, he seems to be in no rush. On the contrary, Beal is enjoying a relaxing summer with his family. The veteran guard is using this offseason to spend some quality time with his wife, Kamiah Adams, and kids. Beal’s better half recently posted a carousel of pictures on her IG giving fans a little sneak peek into their vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamiah Adams-Beal (@kamiahadams)

The stunning post featured pictures from the family’s latest trip, where Beal can be seen with his three sons and, of course, Kamiah. However, it wasn’t Kamiah Adams’ post that caught everyone’s attention, including ours; it was rather what she wrote in the caption. “Solid” is what Adams captioned the post. While she could’ve written this as a reference to her and Beal’s strong relationship, many think she could be making a subtle statement about Beal’s alleged standoff with the Phoenix Suns organization.

The Bucks and Clippers are among the few teams eyeing Bradley Beal

As we mentioned, the Bradley Beal era in the desert appears to be nearing its twilight. The Suns are optimistic about agreeing with the 32-year-old on a buyout option. This seems like a win-win for both parties, as Phoenix will waive him and then stretch his remaining salary over five years, similar to what the Milwaukee Bucks have done with Damian Lillard recently. Meanwhile, Beal will become an unrestricted free agent. But it isn’t as simple as it seems.

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here’s where things get interesting. Although both parties agree to this buyout, the Suns just cannot ship Beal; they need his help. What help? You might ask. Well, Beal will have to give out $13.8 million for the Suns to stretch his salary and waive him. If he does that, the next team awaits the 32-year-old shooting guard. So, where can Bradley Beal head next? According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are among the top landing spots for the shooting guard.

There’s no doubt that Beal would fit like a glove in Milwaukee alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The three-time All-Star guard will get a lot of open catch-and-shoot threes playing with the Greek superstar. Not to mention that the Bucks are in dire need of a shooting guard after waiving off Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, if the Clippers are where Beal ends up, he’ll play under a great coach in Ty Lue, who’ll try and maximize the veteran’s potential.

Nonetheless, these are mere speculations at the moment, as Bradley Beal and the Suns figure out his future in the league.