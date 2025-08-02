Bradley Beal’s Wife Kamiah Forced to Clarify Marriage Rumors Amid Family Trip

While it’s often Bradley Beal who gets the spotlight most of the time, recently, his wife has been making headlines. Beal’s better half, Kamiah Adams, has been in vacation mode with her husband and has been providing some rare insight into their life, which the fans seem to love. However, she stepped it up a notch recently through her Instagram stories, which not only stunned the new Clippers guard’s fans but had them scratching their heads.

It all started when Adams re-posted a story that featured “Kamiah’s last lap” written on a huge display with balloons and other decorations. This made her followers curious, as they weren’t able to figure out what was happening. So, what did they do? Well, when her fans couldn’t find out what the big celebration was for, they decided to spam her DMs with questions. That’s one way to find out what’s going on in someone’s life, right? Nonetheless, somehow that worked as Kamiah finally responded.

Bradley Beal’s wife gave in to the flurry of texts her fans sent her on IG and explained to her followers that the big event was a part of their marriage celebration. But wait, aren’t Kamiah Adams and Bradley Beal already married? Yes, they are, that’s why she had to reveal a little secret about their marriage through her Instagram story. “Y’all. My DMs are in shambles 🤣😂.” She wrote, pointing out that her DM’s have been flooded with questions from her followers.

Then she revealed why she and Bradley Beal were having such a huge marriage celebration despite being married for over a decade. “I have been married for 10 years this month on the 24th. But because of Covid, we were not able to have our wedding & our ceremony and all of our celebrations, so 10 years later, here we are making up for lost time 🤣” Adams wrote on her story. For those of you who don’t know, Beal and her wife met back in 2015 and dated for five years before deciding to tie the knot back in 2020.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 9, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal (L) talks with wife Kamiah Adams-Beal (R) while sitting in the player’s box of Frances Tiafoe (USA) (not pictured) during the match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

However, COVID destroyed their plans for having a huge celebration, and instead, they had to settle for a low-key wedding. So, now five years later, with the offseason in full swing, the couple finally decided to have that big party they missed out on in 2020. Beal and Adams invited several of their close ones for this exclusive wedding celebration at an undisclosed location. Apart from the big party, the couple even dressed up as a bride and groom, as they enjoyed a fun day out.

However, this wasn’t the only Kamiah Adams social media interaction that had everyone talking in the past couple of weeks, as her reaction to her husband’s exit from Phoenix also made huge waves.

Kamiah Adams reacts to Bradley Beal’s exit from Phoenix

Bradley Beal’s era in the desert came to an abrupt end just a couple of weeks back. This happened after the Phoenix Suns agreed to buy out the veteran shooting guard for the remaining two years of his contract, ending his time in the city. Although it’s safe to say that Beal did not enjoy his last season with the franchise, amid all the chaos that unfolded right in front of our eyes, that did not overshadow the rollercoaster experience, and he decided to respect that.

That’s why Bradley Beal took to X to say his final goodbye to his fans in Phoenix, as he posted a series of pictures from his time with the organization. Not just that, to add a layer of emotion, Beal captioned the tweet with a peace sign emoji. While many NBA players and Beal’s former teammates reacted to the post, the only reaction that caught everyone’s eye was from his wife, Kamiah Adams. “Gonna miss the weather,” she wrote.

Beal’s wife pointed out that it was the great weather that she’ll miss, as they move to LA. The veteran guard will be joining hands with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and the rest of the star-studded LA Clippers team, which hopes to make a deep playoff run next season. So, it will be interesting to see how well Beal performs with his new team after being pushed to the bench during his last season with the Suns, as we eagerly wait for the new season.