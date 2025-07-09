Bradley Beal Sends Blunt Message to Warriors as Lakers, Clippers Eye 12-Time All-Star

The Suns had, at one point, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker gearing up to cook up something spectacular in Phoenix. But forget making magic on court, they couldn’t even get Johnson to pull up for a courtside cameo. That’s how flat they fell last season, and that was before the fallout. Durant packed his bags, Coach Budenholzer got shown the door, and even Booker’s shiny new extension couldn’t distract fans from the Suns’ mess. And so, a heavy question remains unanswered: what could be next for Bradley Beal?

Beal had come in all bells and whistles, fresh off being that guy in Washington, handed the keys to Phoenix’s Big Three experiment. However, a year of inconsistency, injuries, and zero playoff fireworks has Beal’s stock worse for the wear. He still holds some power- the guy is still owed over $150M through 2027 with a no-trade clause- but the Suns have opted against it; and have agreed to buy him out.

The Suns have reportedly tried to ship off Bradley Beal ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 6th trade deadline during the 2024–25 season. But with two years and roughly $110 million still hanging on his deal — not to mention that rare no-trade clause — moving him hasn’t been a breeze. The result? One bloated contract, one frustrated star and zero real options on the table. The Suns might’ve wanted a fresh post-Durant start, but Beal’s deal has made sure they carry last season’s baggage into the next.

“One week removed from the start of NBA free agency, most of the league is without cap space or the necessary exceptions it would take to give Beal that much money on a two-year contract,” wrote The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “Various organizations Beal could consider can’t give him that much, either. According to a league source, the list of teams Beal has thought about includes the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks.”

Finding the right profile isn’t even half the battle here. This has not been one of Beal’s more impactful seasons; it’s been limited by injuries (most recently, hamstring) and overshadowed by other stars (like Grayson Allen in his absence). His trade value is low, his role uncertain, but the real hurdle is that monster of a contract. Any team wanting Bradley Beal would have to throw the kitchen sink, the faucet, and maybe even the plumbing at him. And out of all aspirants, only one still has a toe in the pool — the Golden State Warriors. Everyone else has either backed out or moved on, so if anything’s brewing, it’s in the Bay. They’ve gone radio silent in the trade market too. So if they’re to land Beal, Phoenix opting for his buyout is their notification.

But if Beal’s off the list, the rest of them are still far from perfect. The Clippers just lost Norman Powell, while the Lakers need more than just Deandre Ayton. So why not give Chris Paul a shot?

Could Chris Paul be a viable substitute for Bradley Beal?

“At most, a year,” Chris ‘CP3’ Paul has said on how much time he has left in the NBA. And the man has truly done it all. For 2025, Paul has started all 82 games for San Antonio in the year he’s been there- a milestone he hasn’t hit since his Clippers days back in 2014-15. Even crazier? He’s the first player in NBA history to pull that off in their 20th season. But there’s more than just a hint of nostalgia to this rumor- the Powell transfer changes so much up in Lob City that it could lure Paul to the Clippers for a last hurrah.

“I think this is it, and I think he will find a home. It’s going to come later than most free agents. Last week, on this show, I talked about I thought the Phoenix Suns would be the most likely landing place for him. I’m going to expand that or maybe amend it,” Ramona Shelbourne has stated: “I think the Los Angeles Clippers make a lot of sense for him now. Now that they’ve traded Norman Powell, they need an extra reinforcement in the backcourt. And yeah, Bradley Beal is out there, but why not have both?”

The Lakers need someone to steer the ship when LeBron or Luka catch a breather—and Chris Paul might be just the guy. Even at 40, CP3 dished out 7.4 assists per game last season, still playing chess while others play checkers. His resume speaks volumes: 12 All-Star nods, 11 All-NBA selections, and a history of bringing unmatched basketball IQ alongside a sort of veteran savvy to the team that young players can thrive under. Plus, with his family already in LA, Paul finishing his career in purple and gold? It’s more than sentimental, it’s the perfect fit. But that’s not too likely if the Clippers come calling.

Obviously, the trade market’s just warming up. As if KD drama wasn’t wild enough, now Bradley Beal’s contract clause is being put to the test. Yep, the unmovable might just be on the move. Could Beal be the piece that kicks off a new chapter in the Bay? Stay tuned.