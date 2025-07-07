brand-logo
Bradley Beal & 2 NBA Stars Nearing Lakers’ Move After Rob Pelinka’s Major Signing Decision

ByShweta Das

Jul 7, 2025 | 5:12 PM EDT

With NBA free agency well underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have been quietly but strategically reshaping their roster. Following their early exits the past two seasons, there’s no doubt GM Rob Pelinka is under pressure to surround LeBron James and Luka Doncic with the right pieces to seriously contend in 2025-26.

Per The Athletic, three big names, Bradley Beal, Malcolm Brogdon, and De’Anthony Melton, are not only on the Lakers’ radar but inching closer to donning purple and gold. Beal, a three-time All-Star, is “increasingly optimistic” about reaching a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, according to @FredKatz of The Athletic. Once the deal is finalized, which could happen any day now, Beal will hit unrestricted free agency. And guess who’s on his shortlist? Teams Bradley Beal could consider joining if he is bought out by the Suns include the Clippers, Warriors, Lakers and Bucks,” reports The Athletic.

It’s not just Beal. Two more veterans are quietly circling the Lakers. Malcolm Brogdon, a proven combo guard with playoff experience. And De’Anthony Melton, a gritty defender and 3&D specialist. Both are available via sign-and-trade or free agency and drawing real interest from L.A.

This is a Developing Story…

Can the Lakers' potential trio of Beal, Brogdon, and Melton finally bring another championship to L.A.?

