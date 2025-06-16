Bradley Beal’s Future Revealed After Kevin Durant’s Exit as Suns Eye Celtics Star in Latest Trade Talk

You know that awkward silence after someone drops a bomb at dinner? That’s basically what it feels like in Phoenix right now. The Suns didn’t just fumble this season; they faceplanted. Superteam dreams? Gone. Playoff hopes? Crushed. And the worst part? They might be breaking it all apart again before fans can even blink.

And while everyone’s watching Kevin Durant pack his bags, something else is quietly brewing in the background. No one’s saying it out loud yet, but something’s up with Bradley Beal. The vibe? Weirdly optimistic. Like, “he might actually cook again” levels of hope. Combine that with some spicy whispers about Kristaps Porziņģis? Yeah. The Suns aren’t done moving pieces.

So here’s the scoop: with Durant on his way out, Phoenix is shifting focus, and Bradley Beal might just be the centerpiece of the new plan. According to Jake Fischer, there’s real hope inside the Suns organization that Beal will finally start playing up to his massive contract once KD is out of the picture. Oh, and they’ve quietly done their homework on Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis. Plot twist, right?

Let’s backtrack. The Suns bet the house last year. Durant, Beal, Booker; all on one squad. But the trio barely shared the floor. Just 37 games. That’s it. Phoenix finished 36-46 and didn’t even sniff the play-in. Budenholzer got canned, replaced by Jordan Ott, and now Durant’s about to get shipped. But Beal? He’s still here. Why? Two words: no-trade clause. The man’s got complete control. And the front office, instead of trying to move him, seems to be pivoting, hoping they can finally unlock the Washington-era version of Beal.

That’s the wildest part. Beal averaged just 17 points this season. Lost his starting spot. Yet, he’s owed nearly $54 million next year. It sounds ridiculous until you realize they might actually believe he can turn it around. Fischer notes that even during the head coaching search, candidates were asked how they’d make Beal thrive. And now? They’re pairing that bet with interest in a stretch big like Porziņģis. Could be a fit. Could be chaos. But it’s definitely not boring.

All signs point to this: Phoenix isn’t tearing down. They’re reshuffling. Durant’s exit could unlock Beal. Maybe. If Ott gets creative. If Beal buys in, if the front office can swing something for Kristaps. A lot of ifs, sure, but it’s not hopeless. It’s messy. It’s desperate. But it’s not dead yet.

“Need a f*cking point guard”- Simmons sounds off on KD-to-Timberwolves rumors

So while Phoenix is putting its faith in Beal and eyeing Kristaps, another Western team might be about to make a KD mistake of their own. Yep, Minnesota’s name is in the Durant rumor mill now. But not everyone’s on board, especially Bill Simmons.

On his latest podcast, Simmons didn’t hold back. His verdict? Minnesota doesn’t need Durant. They need a f—ng point guard. In his words, Conley looked 50 in the OKC series. That’s why they lost, not because of scoring. He even took shots at the Durant-Booker dynamic in Phoenix, saying a KD-Edwards pairing could feel like more of the same: standing in the corner, disconnected, vibes off.

That kind of take might ruffle feathers, but let’s be real; he’s not wrong. Minnesota has talent, no doubt. But what they don’t have is someone who can settle things, get the ball upcourt, and make life easier for Edwards when defenses start swarming. Durant’s a legend, sure, but not a floor general. And if they chase him instead of fixing the real problem? Well… we’ve seen how that movie ends.

Meanwhile, back in Phoenix, the Suns’ gamble on Beal feels oddly familiar – but also different this time. Durant’s leaving. Booker’s still the guy. And maybe, just maybe, Beal gets the runway he needs to remind people who he used to be. The Suns aren’t done dealing. The league’s watching. And yeah, that Kristaps smoke? It’s getting harder to ignore.