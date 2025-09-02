Brandin Podziemski Advised to Adapt Stephen Curry’s Trick to Avoid Slump Ahead of Extension

Brandin Podziemski’s sophomore season with the Golden State Warriors showcased his potential as a versatile guard. However, inconsistency in his shooting, particularly during the postseason, has raised concerns. Take the 2025 NBA playoffs, for example. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he went 3-of-14 from the field (0-of-4 from three) in Game 1, 1-of-10 (1-of-4 from deep) in Game 2, 3-of-14 (1-of-5 from deep) in Game 3, and 4-of-9 (2-of-5 from deep) in Game 4. Podz’s shooting struggles were truly evident, contributing to the Warriors’ challenges in advancing past the series. So, now what?

Analysts suggest adopting a technique similar to Stephen Curry’s could help Podziemski overcome these challenges. Kylen Mills from Locked On Warriors highlighted something that might help these struggles going into the next season, noting, “One big area for improvement for Brandin Podziemski in my eyes is just to get more consistent with the outside shot… maybe like a tiny bit slow in release, like you know, slow compared to someone like Steph Curry in terms of, you know, you want that really quick release so you can get the ball out of your hands before you really get attacked by a closeout.”

Mills also observed that Podz tended to overcompensate when he faced shooting slumps. “I think he needs to be careful about choosing the right moments for that. And I feel like sometimes when he’s slumping, he almost tries too hard to go the other direction,” she said, emphasizing that smarter shot selection and composure could help stabilize his game.

To address these issues, Mills recommended that Podziemski develop a consistent mid-range jumper and refine his decision-making on the court. She believes these adjustments will help him become a more reliable offensive option for the Warriors, complementing his facilitation and defensive skills.

As the Warriors look to strengthen their roster, whether with or without Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski’s development will be crucial. By refining his shooting technique and decision-making, he can enhance his contributions to the team and solidify his role in Golden State’s plans.

Podziemski’s Next Frontier

While Brandin Podziemski’s shooting grabs attention, his defensive growth is just as pivotal. Mills praised his overall court awareness: “I think what we’ve seen from Pods in his first two seasons is a really good team defender… generally pretty smart in terms of where to be, how to slide, when to move, when to help.” His ability to anticipate plays and rotate effectively helps compensate for moments when quicker guards exploit him in isolation.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, lateral quickness and on-ball defense remain areas for improvement. “I would love to see him continue to improve as an on-ball defender… work a little bit on some of the lateral quickness,” Mills said. Statistically, in 2024–25, Pods averaged 1.1 steals per game and allowed 0.85 points per possession against opposing shooting guards, solid, but highlighting opportunities to limit breakdowns. Fine-tuning speed and anticipation could make him a more reliable stopper alongside Curry.

Decision-making ties his offensive and defensive game together. Mills emphasized, “I think both offensively and defensively, decision-making is a big thing… determining when to put the ball on the floor, even a couple dribbles, and pull up and find your shot.” Strengthening judgment on both ends: knowing when to be aggressive, when to help, and when to facilitate could transform Podziemski into a two-way weapon capable of thriving under playoff pressure.