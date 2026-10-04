Brandin Podziemski Calls Out Disrespectful Criticism of Him Over Warriors’ Role

Brandin Podziemski has heard plenty about what he supposedly can’t do. The Warriors guard has faced questions about his inconsistent shooting, decision-making, and ability to hold up defensively. His fit alongside Golden State’s core has also become a regular talking point. Some critics have even questioned whether he deserves the role the Warriors have given him.

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Podz also drew plenty of heat from Dub Nation last season after making a bold claim about Stephen Curry: “I want to be better than him. I think that’s a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can.” The comment did not sit well with everyone, and only added to the scrutiny the 23-year-old has faced since entering the league. Still, the Warriors guard does not appear fazed by it. If anything, he seems comfortable setting lofty goals for himself. And he is not letting the outside noise change that.

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“Not really,” Podziemski told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday when asked if he felt disrespected by the criticism around him. “A lot of it’s opinion-based. I think the one thing that is kinda cool to see is when there’s arguments about me or in a negative way, like — there’s never any numbers to back it up. Because all the numbers kinda point to, me helping teams win, being in the best lineups.

“And so, knowing that it’s opinion-based, and a lot of times from people that have either never been in my shoes or don’t know enough about the game to comment on it, I really don’t pay no mind to it. But, I mean, like I said, if there’s numbers involved, then I’ll look at it and entertain it. But if not, there’s no point.”

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Steve Kerr doesn’t sound surprised by Brandin Podziemski’s rise. The Warriors head coach called the 23-year-old one of Golden State’s “best players” on Thursday. He spoke about Podziemski’s growth with little fanfare. To the head coach, this was always part of the plan.

General manager Mike Dunleavy has echoed that belief. He previously described Brandin Podziemski as a “big part” of Golden State’s program. Steve Kerr went even further at media day. He called the guard a “crucial part” of the Warriors’ present and future, which again irked the fan base.

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“Three days in, he’s had a great camp,” Kerr said, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. In the same press conference, there was more praise in store for Brandin Podziemski.

“That’s what we like about Brandin: His ability to see the game, attack angles, and he understands the officiating. He can dribble, pass, shoot. You can put him at any spot out of a timeout. Really versatile and obviously crucial to make the whole thing go.”

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Golden State’s preseason opener could offer an early look at what is ahead. On Sunday, the Warriors are expected to start Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green, and Al Horford against the Clippers. That group could also get the nod when Golden State opens the regular season against the Lakers on Oct. 21. On paper, though, there are questions.

The lineup does not have much off-the-dribble penetration. Point-of-attack defense is another concern. But Brandin Podziemski still gives the group a reason for optimism. After moving into the starting lineup in late February, he averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 38% from three-point range during that 24-game stretch.

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His confidence is not coming from nowhere. There is meaningful belief inside the organization, too. The front office continues to view Brandin Podziemski as an important part of Golden State’s plans. That trust could matter as his role grows this season.

Some believe the 23-year-old can develop into a bigger piece for Golden State. Others still question whether he can become the player the team needs. With another season approaching, Brandin Podziemski remains one of the Warriors’ more debated players.

