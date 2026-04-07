Brandin Podziemski Disagrees With Draymond Green After Confrontation Over Costly Mistake in Stephen Curry’s Return

Stephen Curry’s return after a 27-game injury absence was almost perfect. With the game on a cliffhanger, the Golden State Warriors put the ball in the best man’s hands for the final push against the swarming Houston Rockets defenders at Chase Center. Screens were called, and the Warriors nearly forced a favorable mismatch. With roughly 11 seconds remaining, Alperen Sengun had given the Rockets a 117-116 lead on a layup off a Kevin Durant pass.

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The Warriors inbounded and set up their final offensive possession. Draymond Green noticed Rockets defender Amen Thompson guarding Curry and signaled for a double screen. Green set the first screen, looking for Podziemski to join immediately on the second to switch defenders and free Curry. A brief moment of hesitation froze the play at the worst possible time. Curry eventually launched a contested, deep three-pointer that rimmed out as time expired, sealing the Warriors’ 117-116 loss. The spotlight quickly shifted to Brandin Podziemski, who later explained his read on the chaotic sequence.

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“Running down the court, I saw initially, KD [Kevin Durant] was on me, and Sengun was on Melton, and then Melton ran behind me, and then KD just flowed with him, and Sengun was on me at that point. I saw Dray run up there to set a screen, and they switched, but then they kind of hit him, and in my mind, I’m like, ‘Okay, I don’t want to run up there with Sengun, just because I have Sengun on me to bring another guy in his airspace.'”

The moment of hesitation ended up as what Green feared: a tough shot over two defenders. Immediately after the buzzer, the former DPOY confronted Podziemski on the court, pleading his case. Yet moments later, Podz stood by his decision. He disagreed with Green’s plan, insisting that he held ground to avoid overcrowding near Stephen Curry.

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“And so I kind of just left it be where it was. People probably say it’s tough shot, but I don’t think it’s that tough shot for Steph, but that was kind of my vantage point on it. If Dray didn’t go to set it, I just would have went and followed it with Sengun. But in those kind of low clock moments, you want to give your best players much space as they can, to kind of have the direction to go and just make a play one way or the other, not kind of crowd it with bodies.”

Podz added, “We all know we want Sengun in it, but as soon as I saw Dre go screen, I’m like, I’m not going to bring a third guy to the equation.”

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Ideally, Alperen Sengun — who was guarding Podziemski — would have been forced into a difficult mismatch on Curry due to the difference in lateral quickness. If Podziemski had responded to Green’s signal and joined for the immediate second screen, Sengun would likely have had to switch onto Steph, creating the cleaner look the Warriors wanted.

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However, Podziemski emphasized spacing concerns from his vantage point. With De’Anthony Melton, Green, and others converging on the left side while Gary Payton II was positioned on the right, he did not want to further congest Curry’s operating space.

“If I am going to set a screen from the left side, that means he’s going to come off the left side, which is already six people there.”

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This moment stresses the ongoing challenge of blending veteran experience with youthful decision-making on the Warriors. Green, a cornerstone of the dynasty with multiple championships and elite basketball IQ, has long directed traffic in late-game situations to create optimal spacing and mismatches for Curry.

In their championship peak seasons (particularly 2015-16 through 2018-19), the duo routinely posted net ratings in the +13 to +18 range per 100 possessions in substantial minutes together, fueled by high offensive ratings (often 114–118) and stingy defensive ratings near or below 100.

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This efficiency stemmed from Green’s precise screening and vocal direction in actions like double-drags and high pick-and-rolls, which created the exact mismatches and spacing Curry thrived on, often turning potential contested shots into open looks or kick-outs for easy buckets.

These long-term numbers show why Green’s on-court calls carry such weight: when younger teammates like BP fully trust and execute those veteran reads in low-clock moments, the Curry-Green chemistry that powered multiple titles remains lethal.

When hesitation creeps in, even the best players can be forced into tougher shots, as seen in this Rockets game.

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The split-second pause may have caused the Warriors a stinging loss. At the same time, some questioned Steve Kerr’s late decision!

Stephen Curry’s return: Coach Kerr breaks down final possession

With roughly 10 seconds left in the game, Alperen Sengun dropped a tough shot to take a one-point lead. Coach Steve Kerr had a timeout left in his tank, along with a challenge.

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While everyone expected a whistle after the bucket, the Dubs on the floor confidently pushed for the final play. Of course, with Stephen Curry on the floor, anything is possible.

However, after the buzzer, some realized the effect that the timeout could have had. A proper offensive play designed for one of the greatest clutch shooters in the NBA world. And the reporters at the post-game presser didn’t hesitate to ask the coach the same.

In his response, Kerr said, “We didn’t want to take the timeout because we wanted to keep their [weaker defensive players] on the floor. If you take the timeout, they just put all their Dobermans in and switch everything.”

It definitely made sense, and the best chance Curry had was against Sengun.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Draymond Green has experience playing alongside Steph Curry. The numerous screens and countless assists that shaped the Warriors’ dynasty over the last decade. Sometimes, it’s just better to obey the orders laid out by the floor general.