Brandin Podziemski Ends Month-Long Wait in Latest Bay Area Appearance Amid Personal Transformation

“The annoying little brother who asks questions all the time.” That’s how Stephen Curry once described Brandin Podziemski during his rookie season — a high-energy spark plug who was always in learning mode. Now, as the 22-year-old heads into Year 3 with the Golden State Warriors, expectations are no longer rookie-sized. He knows it, too. That’s why early into the offseason, Podziemski quietly underwent back-to-back surgeries to stay ahead of the curve and prep for a bigger role.

But it’s not just his game that’s evolving — it’s his whole vibe. Fresh off a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands — a luxurious escape far from the grind of the Chase Center — Podziemski emerged with more than just a tan. Gone was the signature curly-haired look that earned him comparisons to a “mini Splash Bro.” In its place? Cornrows. A bold new style choice that had fans doing double takes on social media. Looks like the ‘Curly-haired Assassin’ is no more.

But Warriors fans might have to wait until the preseason to see this new version of Brandin officially unveiled on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For anyone thinking Brandin Podziemski disappeared after the Warriors’ playoff exit — think again. The 22-year-old never really left the Chase Center. Instead of suiting up, he shifted roles, becoming a vocal supporter for the newest team in town: the Golden State Valkyries. Podziemski was back courtside recently, cheering as the GSVs rallied past Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in an 86-76 thriller. After trailing 10-21 in the first quarter, the Valkyries flipped the script behind standout performances from guard Tiffany Hayes and forward Janelle Salaun — and Podziemski had the best seat in the house to witness it.

AD

One can say Podz was the lucky charm as he repped the home team once again. But his new style was under wraps, and he covered his head with the hoodie. Another photo from the fans’ courtside emerged where the Warriors guard not only had his hoodie but wore a purple durag to keep his hairstyle in check. The purple durag was again a sign of his support for the Valkyries, which he has been doing constantly during their first season.

Just last month, Podziemski shared the post of him being courtside supporting the GSV against the Chicago Sky. It was a tight 83-78 win, with the Warriors guard present to celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandin Podziemski stirred controversy while supporting the WNBA team

If you’ve been on the internet this summer, you’ve seen Brandin Podziemski going crazy over the Golden State Valkyries. Many Warriors stars, including Stephen Curry, have been courtside to support the WNBA team, but nobody has done it like Podz. Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton called him a great supporter. “He has everybody’s jersey so any given night he’s wearing anyone’s jersey. It’s good, when you look up you can’t miss him. Just to see him hyped up gives me a little more energy.”

That energy was once again on display as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever paid a visit to the GSV. After torching the Liberty and torching the Sun, the Fever was looking for a hat-trick of wins, but the loyalists of the Chase Center made it harder. CC had a rare off-night as she went 0-for-7 from deep and finished with just 11 points. Cheering the misses the loudest was the 22-year-old Warriors guard. In fact, he had already shared his plans for heckling Clark and co.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Oh yeah, of course,” Podziemski said, via 95.7 The Game on X. “I’ll always be doing that…I gotta find something. It’s in the moment, whatever comes out, but I’ll always be with the Valkyries.” So, right after Caitlin Clark got fouled for traveling at the 8:11 mark in the 4th quarter, Podziemski took that chance. He just sprung out of his seat and was all over Clark after that whistle blew. He rolled his arms in wild circles and jumped up and down, and that was not the only instance.

Brandin Podziemski even unleashed the iconic “Night night” celebration after Veronica Burton nailed a step-back jumper to extend Golden State’s lead to 87–77 with just 36.1 seconds left in the game. As there is still some more time for the WNBA season to end, expect the support from Podz to continue. But will he continue his cornrows style is anybody’s guess?