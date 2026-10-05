Brandin Podziemski Faces Fan Backlash After Poor Preseason Debut Vs. Clippers With Contract Extension Looming

The new-season hype surrounding Brandin Podziemski ended quickly, as the same old criticism persisted. It was just a preseason game against the Clippers, but the Warriors lost 104-101. There were a few positives as well, but none of them involved the third-year guard from the fans’ perspective.

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This latest reaction from netizens comes after his 7-point display against the Clippers. Podz struggled to get his shot off, a recurring problem. However, Steve Kerr praised the 23-year-old guard and labeled him one of Golden State’s “best players” on Thursday. But the performance in Hawaii was anything but the best.

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In 18 minutes, Brandin Podziemski scored just 7 points. It’s not just scoring, but he was inefficient on 2-10 FG, 1-4 from three, and 2-4 FT. It didn’t take long for social media to compile clips of the performance. “Podz is BACK 7 PTS 2-10 FG 1-4 3P 2-4 FT Picking up where he left off.”

The post used brick emojis to represent missed shots and the phrase “picking up where he left off” to mock the third-year guard’s inefficient performance against the Clippers. Now, Podz was not the only starter to have a bad game. Draymond Green, Al Horford and Yaxel Lendeberg also contributed just 9 points in total.

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In fact, the trio converted just 2-of-12 from the field. So, again, the majority of the burden was on the shoulders of Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion’s knee troubles were a hot topic just a few days ago, yet they did not stop the Warriors superstar from dropping 10 points, going 3-for-4 from the field.

Brandin Podziemski failed to provide the support, and this upcoming season is crucial for him. He is eligible for a rookie max extension. That’s why the current performance and scrutiny dominated social media chatter.

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Fans don’t want future Brandin Podziemski’s contract extension news

Previously, cap analyst Bobby Marks reported that the Golden State projects “to have between $38-55 million in cap space next summer.” Then he stated, ” If Podz extends for more than $17 million, Golden State loses financial flexibility.”

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So a fan’s comment was, “Yep, extend for 30M!!” Clearly mocking the notion of the franchise offering the young guard a significant contract extension amid his poor shooting performance. This exchange reflects Warriors fan frustration.

Another similar reaction was “That Podz 5yr/125 million extension noti might kill me ngl.” So, this was just the first pre-season game. Even if Brandin Podziemski did not meet expectations against the Clippers, there is still time for him to recover. But for the longest time, the sentiment has not been in favor of Podz.

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Then there were the Steve Kerr comments, where he repeatedly praised the 23-year-old. “Three days in, he’s had a great camp,” Kerr said. There was more to this praise. “That’s what we like about Brandin: His ability to see the game, attack angles, and he understands the officiating. He can dribble, pass, shoot. You can put him at any spot out of a timeout. Really versatile and obviously crucial to make the whole thing go.”

Since fans couldn’t see any of these abilities on display, they again called out the head coach. “That Steve Kerr quote was d*mb as hell man. Should’ve just let his game speak for itself.”

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Brandin Podziemski’s game thrives on two things: shooting from beyond the arc and finding ways to draw fouls. He led the NBA with 38 drawn charges as a rookie and finished third last season with 20. But when those attempts don’t work out, they can quickly turn into awkward moments. A fan highlighted one such play, writing, “Wtf is this clown Podz doing😭😭😭.”

Against the Clippers, though, that aggression worked against him. He drove into the paint looking to finish or force contact, but Isaiah Jackson read the play perfectly and met him at the rim. With Jackson already in position, Podziemski had little room to adjust, and his attempt went straight into the Clippers’ big man’s hands.

Now, Steph Curry only played 13 minutes, but it was great to see him back on the floor. He shot 67% from three, and the rest of the Warriors shot just 13% (4/30). But there was one standout performance that pleased the fans.

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Rookie guard Brandon Williams also made a strong impression, using his dazzling pace to consistently put pressure on the defense. He finished with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 44% from the field. That was enough for one fan to make a direct comparison, writing, “Play Brandon Williams over Podz and GP I’m not even jokin.”

It wasn’t the first time Podziemski has drawn frustration from Warriors fans, but his showing against the Clippers gave them another reason to question his place in the rotation. With Williams providing a burst of speed and scoring off the bench, some fans were quick to wonder if the rookie deserved a longer look over Podziemski and Gary Payton II.