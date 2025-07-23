Brandin Podziemski Is Already Missing Ex-Teammate After True Feelings on Warriors Decision Surface

In a season when splashy trades were the norm, the Golden State Warriors went radio silent—prompting rising star Brandin Podziemski to ask, “Why everyone worried bout us?” Now, with a T-shirt tribute to departing veteran Kevon Looney and plenty of roster questions hanging in the Bay, the Warriors are betting on their core, chemistry, and a few curveballs still in motion.

Podziemski posted a story on Instagram featuring a T-shirt with Kevon Looney front and center—a heartfelt nod to the big man who spent a decade anchoring Golden State’s frontcourt. No caption was needed; the sentiment spoke volumes. In the same breath, he chided fans and analysts questioning the Warriors’ quiet offseason: “Why everyone worried bout us?”

Bold, honest, and just the kind of confident swagger you’d expect from a young player embracing his moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unlike teams on a shopping spree, the Warriors stayed put. No new signings, no blockbuster trades—just the same crew minus Looney. Assistant coach Terry Stotts even declined a shot at the Knicks’ staff to stay loyal. Stability matters in a league that values cohesion almost as much as three-pointers.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) Expand Post

In February, team governor Joe Lacob signaled financial caution, noting they want: “to be out of the tax two years out of the next four… We don’t want to be a repeater.” That calculus drove the decision to let Looney go. Pragmatism over nostalgia—a trend the Warriors have followed before, even with franchise faces like Klay Thompson.

Kevon Looney signing a two-year, $16M deal with the Pelicans wasn’t a shock—it was a clean break. He averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 boards in 15 minutes last year, but with Trayce Jackson-Davis earning minutes and salary cap pressures mounting, the Warriors chose to pivot. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said they valued Looney, but ultimately: “it didn’t make sense to release him and get nothing.”

Now, New Orleans picks up his grit, rebounding and locker-room leadership—Golden State gambles that young frontcourt options can step up.

Kuminga in Limbo

Behind the scenes, Jonathan Kuminga is the elephant in the room. Insider Brett Siegel says the Warriors are waiting to resolve Kuminga’s situation: “Based on word at Summer League, it seems like Jonathan Kuminga’s situation will continue to drag on, possibly into August. The two sides have remained far apart in negotiations…” That standoff is a primary reason the roster looks untouched. Podziemski echoed mixed optimism: “If we can get a similar record and similar start to when he (Butler) got here, we feel like we can be a top‑four seed in the West.”

They love stability, but the Kuminga logjam and lack of fresh bodies leave cracks.

With Looney gone, the starting five looks like this:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga

PF: Draymond Green, Gui Santos

C: Either Quinten Post or Trayce Jackson-Davis

Podziemski stepping into a full-time starting role represents a major leap—he averaged 11.7 ppg last year and is now viewed as a key piece. Trading depth for continuity has its risks, especially if the young frontcourt can’t fill Looney’s shoes.

The bench looks thin. Backcourt options like Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, plus Gui, Kuminga, and Post in the frontcourt, might struggle in the postseason grind. Moody’s also rumored as a trade asset, and cap holds further complicate any mid-season fill-ins.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Golden State is essentially saying: chemistry + cohesion > shake-’em-up splashes. Podziemski’s optimism is palpable—he’s aiming for a top-four seed, banking on the mojo from last year’s mid-season spark. But there’s a flipside: defense might suffer and playoff depth could be thin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if Kuminga walks? That’s two frontcourt spots needing answers—depth, minutes, and versatility.

This isn’t a remake of The Fast and Furious, full of rapid upgrades and player cameos. It’s more The Godfather: quiet power plays, respect for loyalty, and calculated risks. If chemistry walks the plank, they could be in trouble. But if the core thrives, Podziemski will be patting himself on the back, “Told ya w—!”

Brandin Podziemski’s story and shout-out T-shirt are more than tribute—they’re a declaration. He’s stepping up, embracing continuity, and buying into a mission defined by trust over transactions. If the Andre Draymonds and Jimmy Butlers hold steady—and Jonathan Kuminga returns with commitment—the Warriors could thrive with surgical, minimal moves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s be real: in a league obsessing over roster headlines, the Warriors’ silent treatment is either genius or lunacy. Their quiet approach is either the calm before the next storm… or a storm themselves.

Buckle up, because Brandin Podziemski and crew are making a gutsy gamble—keeping it home, hoping that loyalty beats flash every time.