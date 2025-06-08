Brandin Podziemski Looks Forward to Caitlin Clark’s Injury Return as True Feelings on NBA Finals Emerge

The Golden State Valkyries just defeated the Las Vegas Aces in a heated WNBA game. But while everyone was ecstatic about their win, Golden State Warriors star Brandin Podziemski rued the state of his own league. But he has something to look forward to when it comes to the Valks — a matchup with Caitlin Clark.

The Valks dominated their opponents tonight, defeating them in a blowout 95-68 win. Up next are games against the LA Sparks, Seattle Storm, and a Commissioner’s Cup game against the Dallas Wings. And then it’s time. The moment Brandin Podziemski and most Valkyries fans have been waiting for. The Golden State Valkyries will play the Indiana Fever. And of course, Caitlin Clark. And Podz seems thrilled about this matchup.

“Oh my I missed the best one yet 😔 see yall in ballhalla on the 19th against the Fever❤️ @valkyries,” he wrote in a post on X, congratulating the Valks for their win. And if you follow the WNBA even casually, you probably know why he’s so excited. After all. Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the league right now.

Now, Clark is actually OUT of the Fever squad as things stand. The culprit? A strained left quad. But if you’re looking forward to this game much like Brandin then there’s some good news for you. The Fever star revealed that she is set to be re-evaluated this weekend.

“I’m not going to rush coming back. It’s just not worth it. But after this weekend, I’ll be reevaluated and we’ll have a better idea of when I’ll return,” she said about her return. With the Valkd game nearly two weeks away, there’s a high possibility that she’s back in the squad for it.

And we’re sure Brandin Podziemski is going to love that. But something Brandin is markedly not a fan of is one half of this year’s Eastern Conference Finals – the New York Knicks. And he made his feelings clear as he previewed the 2025 NBA Finals.

Brandin Podziemski talks NBA Finals, tears into the Knicks

It wasn’t that long ago that Draymond Green went on a tirade about the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns. He received a lot of hate for it, but as usual, he stood on business as he blasted KAT. And now, Brandin Podziemski seems to have joined the list of Knicks haters in the Dubs roster.

Nov 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts after being fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the third quarter at Chase Center.

Podz appeared on Kay Adams’ “Up&Adams” show this week. And as he revealed that he was “super excited” for the finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, he explained why he was glad it was them who made it to the Finals against OKC.

“I’m glad it was the Pacers, not the Knicks, because I felt like like, if it was the Knicks, it would’ve been a sweep, just because I don’t think the Knicks had enough to compete with OKC, both offensively and defensively,” said the Dubs’ young guard. “I think the Pacers, on any given night, they play with 10 guys and there’s games where all 10 of them score in double figures. It can come from anywhere with Indiana, and I think that’s the thing that’s going to be challenging for OKC,” he concluded.

Now, ig you’re a Knicks fan, you’ll probably say that this is the best we’ve seen them look for a while. Moreover, it was their deepest Playoffs run since 2000. However, it seems reaching the Conference Finals was not enough to impress the 22-year-old teammate of Stephen Curry. That said, Podz should be more careful with his words lest he attract the same kind of hate that his teammate Draymond Green did with his own comments. After all, the Knicks fanbase can be cutthroat like no other!