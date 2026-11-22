The Golden State Warriors are facing an increasingly difficult situation without Stephen Curry. And the numbers surrounding their recent performances paint a worrying picture. absence has exposed several weaknesses within Golden State’s rotation. However, Brandin Podziemski believes the solution cannot come from individual players attempting to do too much.

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“I think there’s a natural instinct to look inward with a one-liner, ‘Who you are’ for everybody, more than the team,” Podz said to the media. “But when you think about it that way, I think harming the team more than it helps. Because you’re putting yourself before the team. If you just think about what the team means, no matter if it’s Steph’s in or out, whatever you’re good at, just bring that to the table, and usually it’ll be sufficient enough.”

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His comments arrive at a particularly difficult moment for the franchise. Golden State’s recent performances have been so disappointing that national television networks have made scheduling adjustments involving the Warriors.

Golden State has suffered four consecutive defeats by margins exceeding 20 points. Even more concerning, the Warriors have failed to reach 100 points in any of those four contests. With Stephen Curry on the sidelines, Podziemski has also faced questions about his own production during this period.

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Over the last four games, the young guard has averaged 12.0 points while attempting 10.8 shots per contest. His usage rate ranks only sixth among Golden State players during that stretch, even sitting below veteran Georges Niang. The statistical difference between Golden State’s performances with and without Stephen Curry is equally striking.

According to figures reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors entered Curry’s absence as the NBA’s fourth-best team in point differential, recording a plus-9.2 mark through nine games. Across the five games that followed, including a Houston matchup in which Stephen Curry managed only six minutes, that figure plunged to minus-23.2. The dramatic reversal highlights just how much the team’s overall performance has deteriorated.

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Golden State’s offensive struggles have been especially difficult to overcome. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Warriors had registered an offensive rating of just 95.1 over their previous four games. That level of production has reportedly been reached by only seven teams across the entire NBA.

Draymond Green’s recent performances have also done little to ease the pressure. Across his previous three appearances, he has averaged just 3.0 points and 3.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

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So, for Podziemski, the immediate challenge is helping Golden State rediscover its identity rather than allowing the difficult circumstances to divide the group. Stephen Curry’s importance to the franchise is undeniable, but the Warriors cannot afford to depend entirely on his availability.