Brandon Clarke Cause of Death: How Did the Grizzlies Star Pass Away?

The Memphis Grizzlies have known more than their share of heartbreak in recent years, from franchise cornerstone Ja Morant’s suspensions to a cascade of injuries that derailed one of the most promising young rosters in the league. Nothing, however, could have prepared the organisation, or the NBA at large, for the news that broke on Tuesday. Forward Brandon Clarke, who spent all seven seasons of his NBA career in Memphis, has died at the age of 29.

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Clarke’s death was announced Tuesday by the Grizzlies and his agency, Priority Sports. A formal cause of death was not announced by either party. The NBA community responded swiftly with an outpouring of grief.

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What Was Brandon Clarke’s Cause of Death?

According to NBC4 Investigates, law enforcement officials said Clarke’s death is being investigated as a possible overdose after drug paraphernalia was reportedly discovered inside his Los Angeles-area home on Monday evening. Authorities said the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 medical emergency call shortly after 5 p.m. local time. When paramedics arrived, Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Authorities confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine both the cause and manner of death.

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Clarke’s death comes less than six weeks after his arrest in Arkansas on multiple charges. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Clarke allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase reaching more than 100 mph before authorities found over 230 grams of kratom in his possession. Kratom is an herbal extract derived from a Southeast Asian tree that, according to the Mayo Clinic, can act as a stimulant in lower doses and has also reportedly been used to reduce pain and anxiety at higher doses. The substance is legal in Tennessee but is considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance in some other jurisdictions.

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No further details have been confirmed by law enforcement at the time of publication.

Who Has Brandon Clarke Left Behind?

Priority Sports, Clarke’s sports agency, expressed deep grief in their statement, with particular heartbreak directed toward his mother. “Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates,” the statement read. Whitney Triplett is a registered nurse and yoga studio owner in California who was a constant and vocal presence throughout Clarke’s basketball journey, openly celebrating his fearlessness and athleticism at every stage of his career. Clarke had spoken about her warmly and publicly on multiple occasions, once writing on social media: “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing person in my life! Love you more and more everyday.”

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The Grizzlies organisation expressed deep sorrow in their statement: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement, describing Clarke as a “beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit,” adding that the league’s thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends, and the Grizzlies organisation.

Priority Sports captured the weight of what the basketball world lost: “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

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What Will Brandon Clarke’s Legacy Be in the NBA?

Clarke’s path to the NBA was not a straight line. His college career began at San Jose State before he transferred to Gonzaga, where he became one of the most decorated players in the program. He was named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the Zags before being selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis, the city where he would spend his entire professional life.

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He emerged as a key contributor in his rookie season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds across 58 games, making the NBA’s All-Rookie Team and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. He also received Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2022, averaging more than 10 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, and was rewarded with a four-year, $52 million contract extension that same year, a reflection of how much the franchise believed in him.

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Injuries ultimately stole the prime years that his talent deserved. A torn Achilles tendon in March 2023 limited him to just six games the following season, and persistent knee and calf issues restricted him to only two appearances in his final year. But even as his on-court availability dwindled, his presence within the organisation never did. Clarke, along with Ja Morant, was one of the longest-tenured players on the Grizzlies roster, a living thread connecting the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention.

Off the court, Clarke marked his 29th birthday by visiting a Memphis elementary school, surprising a second-grade classroom with a $1,500 donation to support literacy resources before adding another $2,000 for a total of $3,500 to ARise2Read. He had also launched the Brandon Clarke Foundation in 2025, a non-profit aimed at supporting local families, mothers, and children with a focus on literacy and community resources.

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In the end, those who knew BC best said it best. From high school in Phoenix to San Jose State, to Gonzaga, to Memphis, Brandon Clarke impacted everyone who was part of his life. He was 29 years old.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​