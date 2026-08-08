Brandon Clarke’s Cause of Death Revealed Three Months After Grizzlies Star’s Sudden Demise

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency on May 11. As the paramedics from the LAFD reached the San Fernando Valley residence, they found 29-year-old Grizzlies veteran Brandon Clarke unresponsive in his bedroom and pronounced him dead. Now with the autopsy complete after nearly three months, authorities have revealed the cause of his untimely passing.

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“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Clarke’s cause of death was the combined effects of h—– and c—— and ruled his death an accident,” reported TMZ in an Exclusive after the report was officially certified Friday.

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After the paramedics pronounced Clarke dead at 5:15 PM nearly three months ago, it was already reported that his sudden demise was being investigated as a possible overdose, considering the officials found d— paraphernalia inside the home the Memphis Grizzlies player was staying at.

Though Clarke didn’t speak much, he was the locker room’s glue, and his passing drew reactions from his teammates. One such reaction came from Ja Morant, who spent seven seasons with him on the Grizzlies after they were drafted in 2019.

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Morant wrote on his Instagram story, “This hurt BC love you broski. Gone way too soon.”

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared a reaction after the tragedy in May.

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“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit,” said Silver. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

Brandon Clarke played 309 games over seven seasons for Memphis. In what became his final season, injuries limited him to just two appearances. After missing the opening months of the 2025 campaign due to an arthroscopic procedure, the Grizzlies star returned for around 17 minutes on the road against Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Three days later, he played a home game against the Wizards which proved to be his final NBA outing.

Imago Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, February 21, 2025, Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke 15 at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

A strained calf in the game kept him out, and, in March, it was spotted that he had not made sufficient progress to return to the court. The 29-year-old was expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season, which would have been his last one under his four-year contract worth $12.5 million annually.

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Clarke encountered another snag while undergoing extensive rehab.

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Six weeks before his death, he had been charged in Arkansas with felonies related to trafficking of a controlled substance and evading law enforcement at speeds above 100 mph.

“Deputies alleged that he had 235 grams of k—–, a controversial plant-based substance that is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a duffel bag in his car at the time of his arrest April 1,” The Athletic reported. “While k—- is considered a felony narcotic in Arkansas, it was legal in Tennessee, where Clarke owned a home, at the time of his arrest. The coroner’s report did not note the presence of k—–.”

The investigation on this matter was ongoing when Clarke passed away. However, the team made sure they remembered the veteran who had always helped his teammates.

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The Grizzlies created a memorial for Brandon Clarke

The team responded to the loss with an emotional statement in May.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

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Zach Edey shared a picture of a locker room memorial on his Instagram stories a few weeks ago. The memorial’s inscription, “Brandon Clarke 1996-2026, Forever in our hearts,” was placed against a black backdrop that matched the hue of the space.

The tribute, which is placed next to the images of Jaylen Wells and Ja Morant, is a permanent remembrance of Brandon Clarke’s role in the history of the franchise.