Brandon Miller Set for Eye-Watering Extension With Hornets Following LaMelo Ball Exit

The Charlotte Hornets have progressed in contract talks with Brandon Miller, and he’s expected to reach terms on a new deal worth more than $200 million, according to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel. The timing comes with a very different Hornets roster than the one Miller entered as a rookie, after Charlotte traded away both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges this offseason.

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Miller has emerged as one of the faces of the franchise alongside Kon Knueppel, and his first three seasons have strengthened that position. He has averaged more than 20 points per game twice and developed into a high-level scoring option from multiple areas of the floor.



Miller turns 24 in November, and Siegel’s report suggests the young forward still has another level to reach, adding to the case for Charlotte to make a significant investment before the season begins.

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Recent Deals Set the Market for Miller’s Extension

Sources told ClutchPoints that recent extensions for Franz Wagner (five years, $224 million), OG Anunoby (five years, $212.5 million) and Amen Thompson (five years, $208 million) have emerged as key reference points in Miller’s negotiations. Siegel’s reporting suggests Miller could command at least $40 million annually, which would put his potential deal at roughly 20% of the league’s salary cap.

But before Charlotte commits to that kind of money, there is one major question to consider: Miller’s health. He has missed 80 games since entering the league, which amounts to roughly 33% of the Hornets’ regular-season games during that span. He also underwent surgery in May to address left shoulder instability. Still, Miller showed what he can bring when available, playing 65 games last season while averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

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And his shooting numbers add another reason for Charlotte to see him as a long-term piece. Miller shot 43.5% from the field, 38.3% from three-point range and 89.2% from the free-throw line. His 38.3% clip from deep was a career high, giving the Hornets another weapon to build around as they weigh his long-term value.

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Of the players still eligible for rookie-scale extensions from the 2023 draft class, Siegel’s full ClutchPoints breakdown identifies Miller as the most likely to receive a new deal before the start of the 2026-27 season. His prediction is a five-year, $220 million extension, which would give Miller an average annual value of roughly $44 million.

The $220 million figure remains a prediction rather than a finalized agreement. Still, a contract exceeding $200 million would represent a major commitment from Charlotte as the organization moves forward with a younger core.

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The Hornets’ offseason moves have only made Miller’s role more important. Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Bridges was sent to the Phoenix Suns. With both players gone, Miller and Knueppel now have a bigger opportunity to take on key roles as Charlotte continues to build around its young core.

There is also a firm deadline for both sides to get a deal done. Players who do not agree to extensions by October 19 at 6 p.m. ET will play out the final year of their rookie-scale contracts before entering restricted free agency next offseason. For Charlotte, getting Miller’s extension done before then would give the team some long-term certainty and lock in one of the key pieces of its rebuild.