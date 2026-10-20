Brandon Miller Signs Massive 5-Year Deal as Hornets Find Their Franchise Star After LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have officially locked down their offensive centerpiece for the foreseeable future. After the LaMelo Ball experiment, the team is officially committing to forward Brandon Miller with a massive five-year, $209 million rookie-scale contract extension. The multi-year deal, brokered by his representatives at VaynerSports, cements the 23-year-old as the primary foundation for Charlotte’s future as the organization embarks on a brand-new era.

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ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news on social media on Monday evening, confirming the landmark agreement ahead of the league’s deadline for rookie scale extensions of the 2023 draft class, which is 6 pm EST of October 19.

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“BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has agreed on a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale contract extension, representatives AJ Vaynerchuk and Joey Middleton of VaynerSports tell ESPN,” Charania reported.

Selected second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft directly behind the French phenom, Victor Wembanyama, Miller has rapidly transformed from a high-upside wing prospect into one of the league’s premier young scorers. Over his first three professional seasons, the 6’7 swingman has compiled averages of 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while maintaining a 37.3% efficiency rate from the 3-point line.

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Miller cemented his status in the Hornets hierarchy during the 2025–26 campaign, where he recorded career-high marks of 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 65 regular-season appearances while shooting a blistering 38.3% from beyond the arc.

His availability proved transformative for Charlotte which had been crippled with multiple injuries in the recent seasons. The Hornets posted a formidable 41–24 record with Miller on the floor compared to a dismal 3–14 mark during his absences.

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Battling through injuries and surgeries in his wrist and shoulder, Miller teamed up with then-rookie Kon Knueppel to spearhead a dramatic second-half turnaround, carrying Charlotte to a 44–38 finish and a surprise appearance in the postseason play-in tournament.

He underwent a surgery to address instability in his left shoulder that affected his availability last season but is seemingly on track to start the 2026-27 season against the Brooklyn Nets on October 21.

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Hornets’ move on from LaMelo Ball to bet big on Brandon Miller

The $209 million investment in Miller comes on the heels of a monumental organizational pivot away from former point guard LaMelo Ball. For years, Charlotte catered to Ball following his selection as the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, attempting to build a winning infrastructure around his electric playmaking style.

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However, despite six seasons as the face of the franchise, Ball’s tenure was plagued by recurring injuries, defense and efficiency concerns, and an inability to snap the Hornets’ decade-long playoff drought.

The front office reached a breaking point during the 2026 offseason. Ball was having one of his better, healthier seasons after playing 72 games in the 2025-26 season, making him valuable enough for a trade. The Hornets executed a blockbuster trade, sending Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, alongside draft swaps and multiple picks.

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NBA insider Tim MacMahon explained the reason why Charlotte decided to move on from the Melo era on The Hoop Collective.

“They assessed what they had last year… and they decided, ‘Hey, we don’t believe in this team as a team that can do any kind of real damage.’ And they said actions over words, and their actions say, ‘We don’t believe in LaMelo Ball as a franchise centerpiece.’ They got his value up to the point where they could get a first-round pick in return, and they pulled the trigger. They didn’t do that thinking it was going to make them better this season—they did that thinking that it would allow them to build a team that they did believe could do some real damage in the playoffs.”

In contrast to Ball’s polarizing reputation, Miller has earned widespread praise across league circles for his work ethic, defensive commitment, and professional demeanor. By moving Ball and loading its draft capital, Charlotte positioned Miller and Knueppel as the double-barrel scoring punch around which all future roster construction will orbit.

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Heading into Wednesday’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, Miller faces an immediate test of his leadership credentials. The Hornets enter opening week decimated by early-season injuries, with Knueppel (hamstring), Coby White (calf), Grant Williams (hamstring), and Grayson Allen (knee) all nursing injuries or ruled out. Miller himself cleared a minor preseason hurdle after recovering from a shin contusion suffered in practice.

Now backed by a guaranteed $209 million contract through 2032, Miller steps onto the floor not merely as a rising star, but as the undeniable face of Charlotte basketball.