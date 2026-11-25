Celtics’ grueling four-game losing streak finally came to an emphatic end, with Jayson Tatum & Co. thumping the Wizards. But rather than celebrate the win, the team has a glaring issue to address, one Brian Scalabrine believes could undermine its championship hopes. The team’s supporting cast has struggled to maintain leads without the stars taking over.

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For Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine, that gap between Boston’s core and its depth is becoming difficult to ignore.

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“The minutes Tatum and Paul George are on the floor together, we’re as elite as anybody. I think my takeaway from it is, what are we gonna do when those guys are not all three on the floor?” Scalabrine said during the post-game analysis.

Boston looked overwhelming early, building an 80–49 halftime lead after a 46-point second quarter. The Wizards responded with 40 points in the third and cut the margin to five late in the fourth before the Celtics closed out the game.

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Jayson Tatum played 37 minutes and Paul George nearly 33, even with the result appearing settled at halftime.

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Scalabrine’s takeaway was not that the Celtics’ stars lack the ability to carry the team. He stressed that they can’t carry all the time.

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“Paul George has no problem playing off of Jayson Tatum and vice versa. But for them to come back, we can’t have every game where those three guys are playing 40 minutes. Yeah. So if our strength was going to be our depth, right, where’s our depth at? And that means that’s not just when Tatum is making plays. We know he can do that; we know he can get guys open shots; we know he can score. But there’s other times on the floor when he’s getting to, and I just don’t feel like that run, that wasn’t our star players.”

The Celtics’ 41-point performance from Jayson Tatum offered a reminder of their ceiling. The Wizards’ second-half rally, though, illustrated why Scalabrine focused on what happens when Boston’s best players don’t control the floor.

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The concern grew during a road trip that ended with Boston’s first four-game losing streak under coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics fell to Orlando, Denver, Sacramento, and finally the Warriors. Their 88–87 loss to the Warriors was especially revealing: the Dubs played without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, while George rested for Boston.

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The Celtics still could not find enough offense to escape with a win. It was Jayson Tatum who did the heavy lifting there, scoring 27 points.

Celtics need its role players to keep their edge amid Jayson Tatum’s push

Brian Scalabrine’s criticism is directed at the supporting cast’s urgency, not simply its talent. He said he can allow Jayson Tatum and George to “float” at times because of their ability.

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But expects the other players to approach their minutes differently.

“The team is losing their edge. There’s some guys I can single out, like Hugo Gonzalez. He never loses his edge. But those guys, those role players, our role players, our depth, those guys got to play a whole lot better when we have a lead. I allow Jayson Tatum to float and Paul George because they’re super talented. But the rest of those guys, they got to have, like, a scarcity mindset. I want to play. I want to play more minutes. I’m fighting for something. And I feel like this road trip kind of, like, explained that to me, showed that to me.”

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At the same time, one needs to understand that the roster has undergone significant change since its 2024 championship.

The team traded Jaylen Brown for PG, while Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford are no longer part of Boston’s rotation. Jayson Tatum, George and Derrick White provide established star-level experience, but the team’s supporting group includes younger players still proving they can handle demanding stretches.

It’s basically an inexperienced roster with superstars at the top.

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The Celtics have reason to believe their offense can recover from a rough patch. Against Washington, they made 22 three-pointers and scored 131 points. But the win also showed how quickly a comfortable lead can become precarious when the defense loosens, and the bench cannot stabilize the game.

The Wizards win ended the losing streak, but it did not answer Scalabrine’s question.

Boston needs its depth to protect leads and survive star absences, not just provide a brief rest before Jayson Tatum and Paul George return. Otherwise, the Celtics risk spending too much of the season asking their best players to rescue games that should not reach that point.