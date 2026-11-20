Lakers star Luka Doncic‘s frustration with referees became a major talking point during the Lakers’ recent loss to the Utah Jazz, and Brian Windhorst offered an unusual explanation for the superstar’s behavior. The ESPN insider compared Luka’s reactions to the way his own son behaves when tired. He drew attention to the Lakers star’s emotional exchanges with officials during the game.

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The incident came during a difficult night for Los Angeles, which saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 109-97 defeat to Utah. Doncic struggled to find his rhythm offensively, finishing with 29 points while shooting 10-of-28 from the field and 2-of-12 from three. The Lakers also had difficulty generating consistent offense against the Jazz’s defense. Windhorst drew the comparison while discussing Doncic’s reactions to the referees.

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“I know when, uh, whenever my son gets tired, he gets very crabby, and that happened with Luka. I think Luka was a little tired and he was very crabby, uh, at the referees,” said Windhorst in a video shared by Fullcourtpass on X.

Windhorst’s comparison was lighthearted, attributing Doncic’s frustration to fatigue, similar to his son’s tantrums.

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Interestingly, Luka had received praise for showing more restraint with officials just days earlier. Bill Simmons noticed a change in the Lakers star’s approach, suggesting that he had started to recognize how his reactions could become a distraction.

“I feel like he’s been whining less to the refs. He’s toned it down a little because I think he knows it might have started to become a bigger issue, especially with how well he’s playing. But he’s been incredible to watch,” Simmons said on his Bill Simmons Podcast.

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The earlier praise from Simmons makes Windhorst’s latest comparison more notable, as Luka’s frustrations against Utah came after Simmons had observed an improvement in his composure.

Windhorst also acknowledged that Doncic was struggling on the court, while highlighting how frequently he was interacting with officials. His assessment went beyond the initial comparison with his son, pointing toward the level of frustration Luka displayed throughout the contest.

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“Well, he was not good either, but he was, he was definitely complaining a lot. Even by Luka standards, it was heavy on the scale, but I kind of feel like,” Windhorst said during the discussion.

The game offered several moments that reflected Doncic’s frustration. Doncic was called for a traveling violation with 4:17 remaining in the second quarter before receiving a technical foul four seconds later. Utah’s Keyonte George converted the resulting technical free throw. At halftime, Doncic also had a tense exchange with referee Tre Maddox as he headed toward the locker room. The situation drew attention after Maddox appeared to confront Doncic, with Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks stepping in.

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The exchanges continued in the third quarter, when Doncic reacted to another officiating decision and received attention for his interaction with referee Dannica Baroody. The sequence added to an already difficult night for the Lakers, who were unable to regain control of the game after falling behind.

However, the loss was not simply about Luka’s frustration. Los Angeles struggled collectively, shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range. Utah capitalized on the Lakers’ offensive difficulties to end their winning streak.

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Doncic’s performance also came amid a demanding stretch for the Lakers, who were playing their third game in four days. The team had been dealing with injuries, while Luka continued carrying a significant portion of the offensive responsibility.

Windhorst’s comparison may have been lighthearted, but it came during a game in which Doncic’s frustration was clearly visible. With the Lakers looking to maintain their momentum through a long season, his ability to move past officiating decisions and remain focused could prove important as the team looks to bounce back from the defeat.