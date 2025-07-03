Brian Windhorst Gives Grim Update on LeBron James’ Lakers Future Amid Knicks Rumor

Billionaire, entrepreneur, basketball icon—LeBron James has done it all. But he hasn’t always made roster-building simple for the Lakers front office. By opting into his $52.6 million player option, LeBron is gearing up for a 23rd NBA season in purple and gold. You might think it’s the beginning of a farewell tour—but not so fast. Sources say he’s still chasing championships, not patience projects. And the Lakers? They’re staring down a future that may not align with his timeline. Which means it’s time for some contingency planning—because windows in the NBA don’t stay open forever.

To be fair to Bron, it’s a sensible play. He’s made it clear the end is near—June 2026 might just be his final curtain call. So if this really is the last dance, why not make it count? He’s chasing one more shot at glory, and no one’s blaming him for it. Could it still be in LA? Sure. But only if the Lakers front office gets serious about making win-now moves. Until then, the drama hangs heavy—and around here, that drama has a new name: LeBron James, the expiring contract.

“My conversations over the last three days have crystallized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract. And that may sound like a toss-off statement, but that’s not insignificant. LeBron has never been an expiring contract, quite literally… And what happens to expiring contracts in the NBA? They’re viewed as trade pieces,” said Brian Windhorst.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers haven’t initiated any serious contract extension talks with LeBron James—something that’s never happened in his career. Every team prior to this offseason planned ahead and locked him in early. This time, the Lakers have stayed quiet. And when LeBron’s involved, that silence speaks volumes.

Windy’s latest report follows the eyebrow-raising comment he made on live TV: “I don’t mean this to be controversial, it’s just true — this is the beginning of the end with the Lakers for LeBron.” The remark came just hours after Rich Paul confirmed that LeBron would be opting into his player option, signaling major shifts ahead in LA.

But when you’re the King, you’re never short of offers from the outside. If the Lakers wanna trade him? Bring on the market. The front runners? Surprisingly – New York.

The Knicks might be serious opportunists if they pull a LeBron James coup

The Knicks—why not? They’ve got the same big-market swagger and bright lights, just in a different time zone. That change wouldn’t faze the King one bit. In fact, whispers of a LeBron–New York link have surfaced before. And best of all? They wouldn’t need to gut the roster to make it happen.

“To me, the Knicks are the most interesting one because they could sell it as like if it’s [OG] Anunoby] and [Mitchell] Robinson or some combination of Anunoby, [Mikal] Bridges and Robinson,” Lowe said on his podcast “The Zach Lowe Show”. “They could sell it as like, well, we get LeBron James and we’re kind of actually sneakily cleaning up our books for like two or three years down the line, assuming it’s a short-term LeBron deal.”

Then came the tweet from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, adding more fuel to the fire:

“If — and it’s a big if — a LeBron trade becomes realistic, the Knicks feel like a logical partner. Eastern Conference, a team LeBron has flirted with before. And NYK could construct a deal that isn’t totally roster-crippling — and one the Lakers could be interested in.”

The King’s never short on offers — and if the Lakers truly see him as an expiring contract, the ball shifts squarely into LeBron James’ court. He holds the power, and lifting his no-trade clause isn’t off the table if the right situation arises. But if the Knicks come knocking? A marquee franchise, the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, and a fanbase starving for a banner — could you really see him saying no?

