Brian Windhorst Highlights Major Difference Between Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves and Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum

In July, shortly after the Celtics traded him, Jaylen Brown said that only the young guys had reached out, and Jayson Tatum’s name did not come up. Four months later, the two stars finally shared a court as opponents, and they kept their distance in warmups. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has now used that awkward reunion to draw a contrast with the Lakers’ pairing of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Windhorst started with what he saw on the court. “They repeatedly put Austin Reaves in attack situations, and he attacked, getting to the foul line and making big shots,” he said. “When they needed him down the stretch, they went to him, and he delivered.”

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That performance came in a 43-point game from Reaves in a Lakers win over the Pistons with Doncic sidelined by back tightness. Windhorst said the more important part is what it shows about the team. “To be able to switch from Luka to Austin and still operate your offense in a similar way is a great luxury, especially because you know there isn’t any issue between Austin and Luka.”

Then he made the comparison. “They don’t have interpersonal issues. They’re in a great place. They both got paid,” Windhorst said on The Sedano and Kap Morning Show. “You watch this Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown situation, and you know there are underlying issues. You don’t see that with these two guys. It’s a great sign.”

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The Lakers’ next test came a day later. Reaves was sidelined with an illness, and Los Angeles had to play in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back. Windhorst said the team chose to save Doncic for that game. “Atlanta had won four in a row and was the healthiest they’ve been all year,” he said. “Beating Atlanta in Atlanta isn’t like beating the ‘86 Celtics, but to go into that game under those circumstances and deliver a victory without Luka scoring 50 is impressive.”

Doncic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-114 win, which extended Los Angeles’ winning streak to six games. Windhorst called it “a so-called below-average game,” and pointed to the help from the wings. Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 23 points with five three-pointers.

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Windhorst’s comparison is based on reports that have followed Brown and Tatum since the offseason. The Celtics traded Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. The trade ended a nine-year partnership between the two, and the discussion has focused on their relationship ever since.

On Tuesday, that tension was visible. Brown and Tatum stayed apart during warmups, and before tip-off Brown ignored Tatum’s attempt to dap him up. Boston won 123-101 in Philadelphia behind 36 points from George, who was playing against his former team. Tatum had downplayed the matchup beforehand. “It’s nothing more than Celtics vs. the Sixers,” he said.

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Doncic and Reaves joke with each other publicly, and both have new contracts, so the usual questions about money and roles have already been answered. Reaves’ season, including a 43-point night and a late-game role next to Doncic, also supports the idea that the two can share the ball.