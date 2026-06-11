Brian Windhorst Says OG Anunoby Deserves Two Statues After “LeBron James-Esque Play” as Knicks Are On Brink Of Historic Championship

In 2019, OG Anunoby watched Kawhi Leonard and learned what it takes to win. Seven years later, his implementation left Hollywood stars who had seen far greater scripts in shock. At the end of the line, Anunoby soared higher than anyone to tip a game-winner, leaving just 1.2 seconds on the clock. That was the moment the Knicks’ historic 29-point comeback became a reality. Just a little earlier, it was the two-way specialist who kept their hopes going longer. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes they deserve to live on in the city’s history forever.

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“OG Anunoby in this game had two moments within about three minutes of real time. Everyone’s talking about this tip in,” Windhorst said. “Unbelievable. The block. Scott, both of those moments could be turned into statues. In fact, I suggest turning both of them into statues. You should have a double statue.”

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Anunoby lived up to his name, blocking an improbable shot from De’Aaron Fox on a fastbreak. Those two moments may have just secured a championship for the Knicks, ending a 53-year drought.

The entire second half was OG Anunoby’s moment. His two defining plays, a block that Windy said, “This is a LeBron James-esque play here,” and then the putback, were just the final moments. The former Raptors forward had 19 points, on perfect 5-5 shooting from beyond the arc while playing almost 21 of the 24 available minutes. It was a LeBron James kind of performance, rather than just the singular moment that gave the Knicks a lifeline.

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OG Anunoby answered the call from the fans and Mike Brown, who emphasised rebounding. Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals will go down as the game he cemented himself as one of the most important players in Knicks history. There are several heroes on this team, but Anunoby has become a favorite to win Finals MVP because he’s been incredible on both sides of the floor.

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That being said, the Knicks’ versatile forward knows it’s not over.

OG Anunoby won’t celebrate till it’s time

OG Anunoby probably won’t have a bigger moment in his career. His solo effort towards the end of Game 4 has lifted the Knicks to a 3-1 series lead. That putback had almost sealed it. And it’s only almost because the Knicks forward didn’t do any wild celebrations after making the play. Anunoby didn’t want to lose his focus.

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“The game wasn’t over. I looked up to see the time. If it had been 0.0, I would have been a lot more excited, but there was 1.2 left, so just knowing that I have to get a stop now. Just staying with it, staying present, not getting too happy because the game’s not over yet,” OG Anunoby told reporters after the game.

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His mentality is the same for the series. Nothing like 2016, where the Cavaliers came from a 3-1 comeback in an NBA Finals has happened on the biggest stage of the postseason since then. Objectively, the Knicks are heating their hands to lift the trophy. Anunoby’s performance: 33 points, 7 threes, and that block will be relived over and over again. Yet, the team isn’t satisfied until everything becomes certain.

“We’re all excited. We’re enjoying it right now, but we’re just focused on the next game now,” said OG Anunoby.

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That will be at the Frost Bank Center, where the New York Knicks haven’t lost yet. And the atmosphere may mirror MSG unless the Spurs impose ticket restrictions again. But at this point, New York will go to any extremes to ensure this year belongs to them.