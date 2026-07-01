Brian Windhorst Urges Cavs to Lure LeBron James With Jaylen Brown Trade, Not 210,000-Square-Foot Investment

Essentials Inside The Story LeBron James' free agency changes the market.

Cavaliers' new practice facility is not enough to tempt him.

Jaylen Brown's strained relationship with Celtics benefits Cavaliers.

The landscape of the NBA shifted dramatically when LeBron James became the ultimate free agent. And he’s made it clear he’ll play for less than his market value salary. Brian Windhorst very correctly pointed out this is going to have front offices around the league scramble to adjust their blueprints. But the frontrunner to get James is and always will be the Cleveland Cavaliers. Windy just had to give them a reality check about courting Bron.

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Speaking on NBA Today, Windhorst warned the Cavs’ front office that structural investments and luxury amenities will do nothing to secure the King’s signature on a deal. Instead, the veteran insider insisted that Cleveland must aggressively pull a blockbuster trade for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown to truly capture James’ attention.

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“The league changed this afternoon with LeBron coming on the market. And not only that but basically announcing he’s available to just about everybody. So start your engines on how you’re going to retrofit. That is a curveball that affected the whole market,” Windhorst stated.

Windy, a recent visitor to the Cavs’ new practice facility, pointed out that a championship roster is the only currency that matters to the 4x MVP.

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“Cleveland Cavaliers learnt today that LeBron James will be willing to play for less than his market value salary. That changed everything. So how does Cleveland get LeBron James’ attention. Do they show him their beautiful brand new practice facility they’re building? It is awesome. I saw it this week in Cleveland. That is not going to impress him. What’s going to impress him is if they do something with their roster.”

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The contrast between talent and real estate is clear. Cleveland is currently developing the spectacular Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center along the downtown Cuyahoga Riverfront. The massive 210,000-square-foot facility is slated to be the largest, most advanced indoor training complex in the country when it opens in 2027.

Yet, while the state-of-the-art facility represents a generational game-changer for sports science, Windhorst doesn’t think it will appeal to a superstar chasing a fifth ring. Only Jaylen Brown, who James has previously acknowledged for his MVP-calibre has that quality.

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“Can the Cavs make a move for Jaylen Brown then come to LeBron, say, ‘how do you feel about us now?’ That’s the type of move you’re going to do to get LeBron James attention,” Windhorst concluded.

Previously, Bron did inform the Lakers he wanted a veteran max salary or championship depth. Now that he’s settling for less, Cleveland has the chance to create cinema with an offer to the Celtics right now.

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Jaylen Brown and James Harden could make the difference for LeBron James

After Rich Paul, it’s probably Brian Windhorst who knows what moves the needle for LeBron James best. He just outlined how King James’ free agency creates a highly volatile trade market where Jaylen Brown remains entirely unsettled.

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According to Windhorst, the Celtics’ relationship with their star wing has reached a standstill. “Jaylen Brown has not found a home. Celtics has not found a home,” Windhorst revealed. “After they tried to send him to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last week they have talked to a number of other teams, they’ve failed to get traction on their deal.”

This is cemented by Brown’s subtle display of frustration with the trade talks on social media. With James now available for a steal, most teams would be scrambling to get these two to team up. And Cleveland has the leverage for its connection with James.

The Cavs have a lot to calculate. Windhorst noted that veteran guard James Harden, who opted out of his contract yesterday, is already showing an active willingness to partner with Cleveland’s front office to improve the roster. By pairing Harden’s playmaking with an aggressive trade package for Brown, the Cavs could walk into a meeting with James boasting an irresistible championship core.