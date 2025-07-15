Brian Windhorst Voices Concerns for Shaq & Charles Barkley in Plea to ESPN’s Rivals

Dinosaurs never saw the asteroid coming, but the NBA knows exactly what’s about to hit. A $76 billion media meteor is crashing in, and with it comes an 11-year spectacle that could reshape the game forever. New voices, new vibes, and maybe even a better broadcast era. Hope floats high, but so do questions. While ESPN straps in with confidence, Brian Windhorst is waving a caution flag. Under all the glitter, some storm clouds are quietly gathering. Change feels thrilling—yet terrifying.

Windhorst might be approaching a fork in the road at ESPN. Or maybe he’s just circling the roundabout. With his contract set to expire after the 2024–25 NBA season, the veteran insider confirmed there are no talks underway. Malika Andrews is in the same boat. ESPN wants both to stay, but for now, it’s a waiting game wrapped in silence and studio lights.

Meanwhile, Windy is far from watching quietly from the sidelines. Instead, he’s actively pushing for real journalism to thrive in the next media era. In his view, Amazon and NBC need to bring in people who truly understand the league’s heartbeat. Therefore, he’s advocating for smart hires and sharper minds. While he may not mean himself, he means people like him. After all, Brian believes basketball coverage should value substance over spectacle.

“I say this completely in self-interest, I’m gonna be totally transparent,” Windhorst said on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. “I hope Amazon and NBC hire some reporters. Because I’m watching all these people that they’re hiring, and they’re hiring all these [former players]. Blake Griffin and Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki and Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade. That’s awesome. I have a relationship with all these guys. I love them.”

He has a point. Amazon filled seats with ex-players. NBC went a step further and tapped a former Hawks exec. Yet somehow, they missed the magic of a reporter’s lens. No Windy means no watchdog. And no watchdog means no storyteller. According to Brian Windhorst, that gap matters. Well, highlight reels cannot chase down real headlines now, can they?

To set the record straight, Windhorst is not gunning for the spotlight or taking shots at legends. He respects the magic of the Chuck and Shaq show. He simply believes the weight of an entire broadcast era should not rest on their shoulders alone. With that, his message to ESPN’s rivals carries both urgency and a surprising dose of empathy.

Brian Windhorst voices his real worries about Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley

Well, ESPN and its recent fumbles have turned into matters of criticism among basketball fans. Stephen A. Smith’s “noisy” NBA Finals Game 7 coverage forced fans to lower the volume of their TV sets. As it seems, the situation isn’t particularly amusing. However, with a shift in the broadcasting scene, with the Inside the NBA crew joining on board, things might change.

But, Windy is staring into a bigger picture surrounding Barkley and Shaq. He doesn’t want to be or replace any of these NBA legends in their jobs. However, he doesn’t think Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith should have to do every game either. “I understand that there’s nothing comparable to coming off a big game, or coming to halftime, and hearing what Charles Barkley has to say. And that’s not ever gonna get replaced,” Windhorst expressed. “But, Barkley and Shaq and Kenny can’t do every game.”

USA Today via Reuters February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O’Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Windhorst gets the optics. Of course, the journalist wants more journalists. But his vision runs deeper. He believes the best shows mix flavors—one who reports, one who’s built teams, and one who’s lived the game. That trio, he says, takes you beyond storytelling. It takes you somewhere that actually matters.

Great TV needs more than charisma and catchphrases—it needs curiosity with a mic. Brian Windhorst sees the media shift coming fast, and he wants it done right. He’s rooting for balance, for brilliance, for broadcasts that blend insight with entertainment. As Barkley and Shaq prepare to move, Windy’s message echoes louder than ever. Build smarter. Think deeper. The game deserves it.