Broadcasters Call Out Luka Doncic Treament as Lakers Star Risks Health at EuroBasket

Every once in a while, a player’s brilliance overshadows the tournament itself, and at EuroBasket 2025, that player has been Luka Doncic. Through the first four games, he has delivered one historic performance after another, carrying Slovenia on his back while rewriting record books along the way. Yet as much as his numbers are dazzling, the bigger conversation today isn’t about points, assists, or rebounds. It’s about whether Luka Doncic is being treated fairly by referees, and what that means for his health.

Slovenia faced Israel on September 4 in a high-stakes group game, one that Luka Doncic technically didn’t have to play. With Slovenia’s seeding on the line, however, he suited up again, shouldering the risk despite the obvious physical toll. That decision has sparked heated debate, not only among fans but also among broadcasters calling the game, who openly questioned how Doncic is officiated compared to anyone else in the tournament.

By the third quarter of the Israel clash, Doncic had reached his 62nd free-throw attempt of the tournament. For context, that’s 62 trips to the line on just 36 fouls drawn,a staggering number for someone constantly hounded by double- and triple-teams. During the broadcast, commentators couldn’t hold back their disbelief:

“ He’s gone back to the free-throw line. He has got to the free-throw line every day, plus 15. Well, this will be his 62nd free-throw right now… Sorry, how many free throws does he get? That’s now 62. 62? Sure, I would be shocked. Once he gets you up in the air, you know it’s inevitable. He always goes for the free-throw line. Watch out.”

The message was clear: Luka Doncic’s ability to draw fouls and the frequency with which referees send him to the line is unlike anything EuroBasket has seen. Some view it as a testament to his craftiness and elite footwork. Others believe it creates an unfair burden on opponents and could mask how much physical punishment he is actually enduring game after game.

The free-throw numbers are only part of the story. Luka Doncic has been sensational across every statistical category. Through four games, he averaged 31.3 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per contest, leading EuroBasket in scoring and ranking second in assists behind Lithuania’s Rokas Jokubaitis. He’s made 50 of his first 58 free throws, good for 86.2%. Against France, Doncic even hit 17 free throws, the most in a EuroBasket game since 2005.

Historic moments have piled up quickly. Against Poland on August 28, he put up 34 points, 9 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks, the first 30+ point, 5+ assist, 5+ steal game in EuroBasket history. Two nights later against Belgium, he recorded just the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket since 1995 with 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Even in defeat against France, he scored 39 points with 9 assists and 8 rebounds, while also stepping into a coaching role by drawing up plays during a timeout.

By the time he faced Great Britain, Luka Doncic quieted any injury worries with 28 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in a Slovenia win. His consistency has been staggering, even with a roster missing key names like Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo.

The Israel Game: More Than Just Stats

As of the third quarter against Israel, Luka Doncic had already dropped 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting, with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He was a perfect 9-for-9 from the line, once again dominating every statistical category. Slovenia led 78–63 heading into the final frame, thanks largely to Doncic’s control of the game’s tempo.

But what stood out wasn’t just the numbers; it was the risk. Luka Doncic didn’t need to play this matchup; Slovenia had already done enough to remain competitive. Yet because seeding matters, he put himself on the floor again, drawing fouls, taking hits, and absorbing the grind of 27 hard minutes through three quarters. For a player with a recent history of lower-body injuries, every extra possession feels like rolling the dice.

Back in Los Angeles, Lakers management is watching closely. General manager Rob Pelinka, governor Jeanie Buss, and director of player performance Leroy Sims even traveled overseas for Slovenia’s opener against Poland, making it clear that Luka Doncic has their full support. Pelinka said the Lakers had “zero problems” with him playing, emphasizing how important national pride is to their franchise cornerstone.

via Imago 250822 — BELGRADE, Aug. 22, 2025 — Slovenia s Luka Doncic L competes with Serbia s Aleksa Avramovic during a warm-up match for FIBA Eurobasket 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia on Aug. 21, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPSERBIA-BELGRADE-BASKETBALL-EUROBASKET 2025-WARM-UP-SERBIA VS SLOVENIA PredragxMilosavljevic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean has gone further, noting that the Lakers are even studying Slovenia’s sets for inspiration. That speaks volumes: rather than fearing the risks, the Lakers see Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket run as an extension of his offseason growth, especially after his 31-pound body transformation this summer. Still, broadcasters questioning his workload underscores the tension between country and club.

The conversation now extends beyond EuroBasket. On one hand, Luka Doncic is rewriting the record books, proving why he’s already one of the world’s best. On the other hand, his relentless free-throw parade and willingness to play through every bump and bruise raise the question: how long can he keep this up without jeopardizing the Lakers’ upcoming season?

Luka Doncic has been nothing short of extraordinary at EuroBasket 2025, scoring, passing, rebounding, and breaking records while carrying Slovenia’s hopes. But the broadcaster’s criticism highlights a bigger issue: the physical toll he’s enduring for national pride at a time when the Lakers need him healthy more than ever.

So here’s the question for you: do you think Luka Doncic is being overworked at EuroBasket, or is this exactly the kind of leadership Slovenia needs from its superstar?