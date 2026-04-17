Bronny James Asks Lakers Teammates to Trust Dad LeBron James’ Leadership Amid Doncic’s Absence

Bronny James has pretty much had a front row seat to the playoffs all his life. But for the first time, he’s going to join his father when the 2026 postseason. Of course his playoff debut is not all that perfect. The Los Angeles Lakers will be down Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While that might be an advantage to the Houston Rockets, Bronny’s not worried. He’s relying on the vast playoff experience of the most veteran player in the league. Not only that, he’s urging his teammates to follow his example with the LeBron James blueprint.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The initial injury reports indicate the Lakers are braced to play the first round shorthanded. Without the primary playmakers, LeBron James is expected to carry the offensive with expected backup from Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, and of course, Bronny James.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a practice before playoff history, Bronny told the reporters he’s completely behind his dad’s championship vision. “He’s won series, won Finals, I think we just need to have our mind open and ears open and listen to whatever he says because he knows the most,” Bronny said following Thursday’s practice. “He’s only saying that because he wants to win… We just got to listen to him.”

In 23 seasons, Bron Sr. has appeared in 19 playoffs, 10 finals, eight of which were consecutive, and won four titles. Bronny’s seen the proof of concept firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Bronny and LeBron James arrived in the playoffs, they’d become the first father-son team in NBA postseason history. LeBron has called this opportunity to play with Bronny in the postseason the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my career, above everything that I’ve accomplished.” That’s going to be a spectacle on its own, but the outcome is still a looming concern among LakeShow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old guard, who has been a slowly developing filler in the often-injury-depleted rotation, noted that the elder James’ perspective isn’t just about strategy. Ahead of what will be a physical series against the rugged Houston Rockets and written off by most analysts, King James’ experience and psychological grit might be required to navigate this postseason.

Bronny’s message comes during bad Luka Doncic news

The urgency in Bronny’s plea comes directly from the latest medical updates regarding the Lakers’ backcourt. According to the team’s official injury report released on April 17, Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered during the April 2 loss to Oklahoma City. Head coach JJ Redick confirmed that both Doncic and Austin Reaves (Grade 2 oblique strain) are out indefinitely and are not expected to be available for the start of the first-round series against Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Doncic recently traveled to Spain for specialized regenerative treatments, sports medicine specialists predict a total recovery period of three weeks at minimum. They will complete that timeline during the Western Conference quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are still holding on to the slim hope that they return later in the series. But without a workout with the team, the potential timeline of their return is still up in the air.

In their absence, it’s going to fall on the consistency of the supporting cast. Something that the Lakers found very late into regular season. After playing garbage time all season and dominating in the G-League, both Bronny James and Dalton Knecht were spectacular against the Utah Jazz, presenting a much reassuring picture to fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bronny put it, the Lakers will get through this uncertainty but they must follow the one man who has seen every possible playoff scenario.