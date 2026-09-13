Bronny James Breaks Silence After Lakers Teammate Chooses New Team

Before Luka Dončić became one of the NBA’s brightest stars, he was a teenager learning the game inside Real Madrid’s basketball system. By the time he left Spain, he had won the EuroLeague MVP and championship at just 19 years old. The club had already become a place where young talent could grow under the pressure of elite competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, another young guard is heading to Madrid with a chance to take on a much bigger role than he had in the NBA. And the move has drawn a message of support from someone who knows his previous basketball life well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, according to reporting from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who cited confirmation from Smith’s agents, Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports. After Smith shared a photo of himself in his new Real Madrid uniform with the caption “Hola📍”, Bronny James responded in the comments:

“Damn thats fire bro be great!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message was brief, but the timing gives it a little more meaning. Smith and James spent time in the Lakers’ developmental system together. Now, as Smith prepares for a new challenge in Europe, the two young guards are heading into very different stages of their careers.

A Bigger Role Awaits Smith in Madrid

For Smith, the move is about more than changing jerseys. Reporting on the agreement indicates that he is expected to take on a starting point guard and primary ball-handler role for Real Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would be a major change from the role he occupied in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith spent last season moving between the Lakers and South Bay, where he could contribute as a scorer but did not have the same consistent responsibility with the NBA team. In Madrid, he is expected to have the ball in his hands much more often, with the responsibility of helping organize the offense and create opportunities for teammates.

That kind of opportunity can matter greatly for a young guard. NBA teams often evaluate players through limited minutes, specific assignments, and narrow roles. A player may show that he can shoot or score without getting enough chances to demonstrate whether he can run an offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid offers Smith a chance to answer that question.

The club competes in both Spain’s Liga ACB and the EuroLeague, where the demands are different from those of the NBA. Possessions are often more structured, defenses emphasize positioning and physicality, and guards must make decisions in tight spaces. A player who can handle those demands can build a much stronger case for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s challenge will be to show that his scoring ability can translate into full-time responsibility.

The Talent That Made Smith a First-Round Pick

That opportunity is especially interesting because Smith was not an unknown prospect when he entered the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Charlotte Hornets selected him No. 27 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft after his lone season at Arkansas. He had entered college as one of the country’s top recruits, but injuries limited him to 17 appearances.

Even in that disrupted season, Smith averaged 12.5 points per game. His pre-draft profile centered on his ability to create shots, particularly with his mid-range pull-up, floater, and quick first step.

Those strengths helped make him an appealing prospect. But scouts also identified areas he needed to improve, including finishing through contact and making better decisions in pick-and-roll situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

His NBA path did not develop as smoothly as he might have hoped.

After his time in Charlotte, Smith joined the Lakers on a two-way contract in 2025. The Lakers later converted that deal to a standard contract late in the 2025-26 regular season, allowing him to become eligible for the postseason.

In 30 regular-season appearances for Los Angeles, Smith averaged 6.2 points in 12.5 minutes per game while shooting 39.5% from three-point range. He also had a notable 25-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But his most revealing work came with South Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith averaged 19.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 18 G League games. That production showed a different side of his game. He was not simply standing in the corner waiting for a shot; he was also handling the ball and taking on playmaking responsibilities.

That distinction could be central to what happens next.

If Smith can carry that combination of scoring and creation into Real Madrid, he will have an opportunity to show that he is more than a reserve scorer. He will have to prove it against a higher level of competition, but at least the role will give him the chance.

Why Real Madrid Is a Serious Opportunity

Real Madrid is not just another overseas destination for an NBA player looking for minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is one of the biggest clubs in European basketball, with a demanding environment built around winning. The EuroLeague is a high-level competition, and a starting guard at Real Madrid is expected to contribute immediately rather than simply develop in the background.

That makes the move a meaningful test for Smith.

The club’s history also gives the destination added significance. Dončić joined Real Madrid’s youth system as a teenager and developed into one of the most accomplished young players in European basketball before becoming the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith is not following the same career path, and comparing the two players directly would be unfair. But Dončić’s story shows what the environment can offer a talented young guard.

There are also examples of NBA players using Europe to rebuild their careers.

Dzanan Musa, a former first-round pick, struggled to establish himself in the NBA before becoming an important player at Real Madrid and earning All-EuroLeague recognition. Danté Exum, whose NBA career had been affected by injuries, also found a productive stretch in Europe before returning to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

Those examples do not guarantee anything for Smith. They do, however, show why a move to a major European club can be more than a temporary detour. A strong season can change how teams view a player’s ability, role, and readiness.

For Smith, the opportunity is now much clearer: take the ball, run the offense, and show what he can do with responsibility.

The Lakers’ Decisions Were More Complicated Than a Simple Choice

The move also brings attention back to the Lakers’ summer decisions involving Smith and Bronny James.

On June 29, Bronny’s contract for the 2026-27 season became fully guaranteed at $2,296,271. The following day, the Lakers declined Smith’s approximately $2.49 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Those decisions may look connected from the outside, but the research does not support describing them as a direct one-for-one choice of Bronny over Smith.

The two players were also in different contract situations. Bronny was on a rookie deal that gave the Lakers additional control over his development, while Smith’s option was a shorter-term decision involving an expiring contract.

That distinction matters.

It is easy to look at Smith’s production and ask why the Lakers did not keep him. But the front office was also reshaping the roster around Luka Dončić after LeBron James’ departure. The team added Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes to the backcourt, while making other significant moves across the roster.

The result was a much more crowded group of guards.

Smith may have had the ability to contribute, but the Lakers’ roster structure did not offer him a clear path to a larger NBA role. Real Madrid, by contrast, is reportedly offering him precisely that.

And that is what makes the move worth watching. Smith is not simply leaving one team for another. He is moving from a situation where his role was limited to one where he is expected to carry a much larger part of the offense.

Bronny’s Next Challenge Looks Different

Bronny, meanwhile, remains in Los Angeles with his contract secured and another season of development ahead.

The Lakers’ new backcourt includes Dončić and Austin Reaves, with Sexton and Grimes adding more competition for minutes. That means Bronny’s challenge is not just to remain on the roster. It is to find a consistent role within a rotation that already has established creators and experienced guards.

Bronny has already described the kind of player he wants to become alongside the Lakers’ lead ball-handlers. Speaking to Mason & Ireland, he said:

“I can be a secondary ball handler to Luka and AR and generate whatever offense, catch-and-shoots, pick-and-roll offense, and stuff like that.”

That is a clear picture of a complementary role. Rather than being asked to run the entire offense, Bronny is looking to contribute through secondary playmaking, shooting, and pick-and-roll opportunities.

It is a different challenge from the one Smith is about to face. Smith is heading into a situation where he is expected to create more. Bronny is working to become a more dependable piece around established stars.

Neither path guarantees success. But both offer a way for the players to keep developing.

A Public Show of Support, and Two Different Roads Ahead

The rest of the reaction to Smith’s announcement was just as positive. Adou Thiero, who shared the South Bay and Arkansas connection with Smith, wrote:

“Get to it brudda🤞🏾.”

Jake LaRavia also joined in, commenting:

“Yea nick🔥.”

There is no evidence of tension between Smith and Bronny, and there is no reason to turn the Instagram exchange into a rivalry story. It was a former teammate congratulating another player on landing a significant opportunity.

But the moment still captures something interesting about the way young basketball careers can unfold.

Smith was a first-round pick who has spent the early part of his career trying to find a consistent place in the NBA. Now, he is heading to one of Europe’s most respected clubs with a reported starting role and the chance to show more of his game.

Bronny, meanwhile, remains with the Lakers, where his next step will be about earning trust and carving out minutes in a reshaped rotation.

Their paths have split, but neither story is finished. For Smith, Real Madrid could provide the responsibility needed to change his career. For Bronny, the task is to turn a guaranteed opportunity into a larger role.

And that makes this more than a teammate’s Instagram comment. It is a snapshot of two young guards beginning the next stage of their professional lives in very different places.