Bronny James Breaks Silence on G League Demotion As Private Talk With JJ Redick Emerges

Bronny James managed to earn more minutes with the Lakers than in his rookie season. But as a guard, it’s hard to maintain a spot with prolific ball handlers right ahead. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James each share that responsibility. Hence, JJ Redick made the decision to send the 21-year-old back to the G-League, just like in his first year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, it’s clearly different this time. Redick was at the game, watching both James and rookie Adou Thiero. The head coach attending G-League games was much more than him showing support to the extended team. Redick was there to analyse Bronny James according to the instructions he gave the young guard.

“I’m trying to focus now on bettering myself off the ball. Me and JJ have talked about all the ball handlers on the parent team, so I have to learn how to be effective off the ball. Have a .5 mentality,” Bronny James said about his move to the South Bay Lakers. That approach signifies trust. JJ Redick could see him score a spot in the rotation. But that can’t be as a facilitator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sending him to the G-League is about refining his identity as a defensive pest and off-ball impact maker. That’s for moments like during his start against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bronny James hesitated to shoot the ball when left wide open, trying to initiate a play. Redick wants to see him finish the action. Being in the G-League allows James to build such confidence, where he can get familiar with such a role.

That doesn’t mean he won’t hone his skillset as a point guard. His G-League debut this season was all about that. And Bronny James looked impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James shows readiness in his G-League debut

The duo that JJ Redick is closely monitoring delivered instantly for the South Bay Lakers. They produced a win against the Santa Cruz Warriors, a 20-point win to be specific. Bronny James displayed an increased confidence to shoot the ball. James added 15 points on 5-10 shooting from the field. And his off-ball intensity didn’t disappoint either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Defensively, James managed to mimic the impact you would expect Marcus Smart to have. He compiled three steals and a block. It was a successful debut, and arguably the right decision by JJ Redick to move James to the G-League, giving the opportunity to run a role he envisions for the youngster on the Lakers.

Moreover, Adou Thiero was right there with Bronny James in leading the South Bay Lakers. The rookie forward scored 19 points, along with four rebounds and three steals. He led the team in scoring, while Bronny James led them in assists during the convincing win against the South Bay Lakers. But one game isn’t going to be enough to earn a consistent spot on the senior team.

The motive behind the decision is to develop organic talent. Both Thiero and James are second-round picks. If the Lakers can turn them into valuable role players, it saves them from the trouble of repeatedly opting for trades to construct their roster. And in today’s NBA, developing talent is key to dodging the apron restrictions while remaining competitive. Bronny James and Thiero will have to keep showing such brilliance on a regular basis. There’s a chance they spend the entire tenure with the South Bay Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s patience that could really pay off for them and the Lakers. Do you think Bronny James can fulfil the assignment given to him by JJ Redick? Let us know your views in the comments below.