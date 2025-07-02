Bronny James Breaks Silence on LeBron James Trade Rumors as Lakers Face Big Injury Setback

Barely two weeks into the NBA offseason, and the trade market is all haywire. Well, to begin with, the Draft was just a starter package, because the chaos that followed was simply thrilling. And honestly, who doesn’t love a little bit of drama? But things took an even stranger turn when LeBron James entered trade talks. Is the 40-year-old switching teams again? Maybe and maybe not. And while this new episode continues, Bronny James spoke up about his dad’s situation.

So, the second teams playing in the G-League are back in the practice facilities for the Summer League. Meanwhile, many saw Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, and Darius Bazley taking shots at the UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday. However, Bronny was missing. Where was he?

Appearing before the media right before hitting the court. James Jr. seemed somewhat confused about his dad’s trade situation. Or maybe it’s a facade, who knows? Everybody’s wondering where Bron will go. So, apparently, the 20-year-old LA Lakers sophomore had one of his friends ask him about the things happening with the trade.

Bronny James said, “One of my friends called me, talking about what I was gonna do. Cuz they seen my dad, whatever. I didn’t see it. He called me. I was like, ‘Yeah, I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ So, pretty much the question. I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. So, there’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t pay attention to.”

Simply put, James Jr. claimed that he’s not quite aware of all the noises around LeBron James‘s trade rumors. Besides, he has a lot of things to focus on. Maybe, improving himself for the upcoming season? Or just enhancing his skills for the Summer League? Meanwhile, the interviewer asked, based on team conversations, Bronny sensed that his dad wants to stay with the franchise.

“We do not have, no. We don’t really talk about much. But I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me not to worry about it, not even pay attention to it,” the 20-year-old guard shared. “Just lock in at what you have going on right now. And that’s what’s gonna get me better and keep me focused. So, I think it’s good that he told me not to pay attention to that stuff.”

Bronny James made it clear—talks about his father’s future aren’t dinner table conversations. They rarely dive into it. Instead, his dad gives one solid rule: focus forward. Forget the noise. Stay locked in. That mindset, Bronny believes, fuels growth.

Meanwhile, concerning updates, leave the Lakers squad a week before their face-off against Dallas on July 10. Summer League is heating up as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and the top Draft picks of the season will debut as pros. But Adou Thiero seems to have postponed that opportunity.

Amidst Bronny James’s confession, his Lakers teammate Adou Thiero receives a heartbreaking health update

Just two days after the 2025 NBA Draft, the Lakers chose Adou Thiero to be a part of the franchise. They turned pick No. 55 into 45, spun it again, and landed the ultimate jackpot at 36. And well, the 21-year-old Arkansas forward couldn’t help but express his excitement and honor to play alongside LeBron James in the next season. But before the 2025-26 season kicks in in 3 months, the Summer League will test the rookies, but not Thiero.

The Los Angeles Lakers insider, Jovan Buha, reported via X: “Lakers second-round pick Adou Thiero (left knee) won’t participate in the team’s summer league games, per the team. He’s in the final stages of his return to play process from a knee ailment he dealt with at Arkansas. He’s expected to be fully cleared for training camp.” Simply put, Thiero will be on the bench while Bronny James & Co. compete against Cooper Flagg. However, once training camp begins, the Lakers’ rookie would likely hit the floor.

The James drama is juicier than a plot twist on reality TV. Bronny’s cool, focused, and brushing off trade talk like lint off his jersey. Meanwhile, Adou Thiero’s Summer League dreams hit pause, but hope stretches just beyond the sideline. As the young Lakers lace up for July 10, all eyes stay locked—some on Bronny’s rise, others on Bron’s next move. Either way, the story’s just getting started.