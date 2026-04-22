Bronny James Called Out By ‘Most Feared’ Hooper: “Get That Lil Man LeBron Supporting His Lil Kid”

The James family are making playoff history but that doesn’t end the same old chatter about Bronny James. Once more the ‘nepo baby’ allegations are stirring social media. Especially after an indirect challenge for a ‘different’ kind of sport. This time the heat isn’t coming from a rival NBA opponent, but from the world of elite streetball. In a viral segment from the IMPAULSIVE podcast, self-proclaimed “1v1 King” Matt Kiatipis issued a blistering challenge to the Lakers rookie. While he was at it, he questioned the toughness of the James lineage in a high stakes streets showdown.

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The exchange began when Logan Paul asked Kiatipis who would win in a one-on-one streetball match between himself and Bronny. Kiatipis didn’t hesitate, prompting Paul to admit he would put his money on the 25-year-old Canadian guard.

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“There we go, you’re a smart man. You’re on my side. Drake’s on my side,” Kiatipis replied, before escalating the rhetoric toward the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Get that lil man LeBron James supporting his lil kid and then we’ll make it happen.”

If that wasn’t enough, he pit his resume against the standard NBA player’s. “They’re not built like that for the 1s. It’s a different sport. I am the most feared, the best 1 on 1 basketball player in the world.”

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On a scale of Charles Barkley to Stephen A. Smith, Kiatipis is still a seven when it comes to Bronny. As crazy as his statements sound, Kiatipis is not entirely offtopic about his own skills. Although he never went to the NBA, his gravity-defying, thrilling 1vs1 plays have got him more than 3 million followers online. 41-year-old

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His comments might stir the same old debate about organized NBA basketball and the isolation-heavy environment of streetball. LeBron would be too much of a mismatch for him. Bronny might just help settle the debate.

But claiming the James family, and their NBA counterparts aren’t built for the physical and mental warfare of a one-on-one cage match is a challenge to the very grit of the father-son duo. Whether Bronny will take up that challenge remains to be seen.

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Bronny James might not be available for the challenge

If a Kiatipis vs Bronny 1vs1 street match was going to happen, it won’t be any time soon. Bronny and his dad are currently occupied. They just made history in Game 1 of the playoff opener as the first father-son duo to log postseason minutes. Bronny had a bit of garbage time in Game 2 but LeBron James led the Lakers to a 2-0 lead in the series.

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Bron and Bronny are now on their way to Houston for Game 3. So their schedules aren’t open for a side-quest. He’d later have Summer League, possibly navigate a huge offseason change for the family depending on LeBron’s decision. Even during the season his constant commute between the G-League and sudden call-ups to the parent club hardly leaves any two-way contract player an opening in their schedule.

But Kiatipis is not to be taken as a smacktalking jokester. Those in the streetball circuit know the 6’3″ guard’s transition from a collegiate star to a global basketball influencer. Born in 2000, Kiatipis played NCAA Division II basketball at Simon Fraser University before taking his game to international professional leagues in Costa Rica and beyond. However, his true fame resides on TikTok and Instagram where he’s frequently humbling his challengers.

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Bronny has hardly had the opportunity to log any discernible stats this season though he shined in the G-League. It has not helped the allegations that he needs his dad to ‘support’ him. With LeBron’s eventual retirement around the corner, critics like Kiatipis argue that his struggles wouldn’t just persist, but worsen in a raw streetball setting.

Whether Bronny chooses to acknowledge the “most feared” hooper or remain focused on the playoffs, the narrative about him needing his dad isn’t going away anytime soon.