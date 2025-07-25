Bronny James & Dalton Knecht Reported LA Plan Surfaces Amid Mavs Rumors

For 52 years, the tradition of the Drew League has become an anticipated event in Los Angeles. Its appeal grew especially during the 2011 NBA lockout. Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other goliath stars stepped on the streets. It’s an event that celebrates basketball in its purest form. The pros blend in with the regulars. In recent years, NBA players have started to regularly attend these games again.

It’s not necessary that they play. But some do. The Akron Hammer was a big draw in 2022, returning after 11 years since his first appearance. Now that the Drew League summer has started again, the excitement is back on track. Fans are wondering, ‘Which is the next surprise appearance?’. Well, a James is set to take the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At least Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley has heard rumbles of Bronny James possibly suiting up along with some other young studs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve heard Bronny [James], but nothing clear on that yet. I heard Bronny might play. But nothing concrete. Earlier in the summer, there was talk about Dalton Knecht and Cam Christie playing,” he said about the possibility.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lakers’ sophomore is coming off a successful Summer League stint. Oftentimes leading the Lakers, he averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists, and a steal in six games. His development from a nervous rookie to a well-prepared second-year guard was evident. The nerves didn’t seem to affect him as Bronny James was particularly better in Las Vegas.

Smiley is excited to see how the 20-year-old will perform if he does appear at the Drew League. He’s also hopeful to see a ‘surprise’. “I think it would great. It would be interesting to see how he matches up with these guys. It would be interesting to see. Since his dad played a couple of times down here, who knows, maybe he’ll pop up there with him this weekend,” he told RG.