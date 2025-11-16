Bronny James Faces Ben Simmons Comparison After 0-Point Performance In Lakers–Bucks

Every kid dreams of stepping onto the same court as their dad, and every dad secretly hopes their kid outshines them. Poor Bronny James is living that conundrum. Just like LeBron James struggled with long-range shots early in his career, Bronny’s still finding his range, and social media isn’t holding back. Pressure, nerves, responsibility, or just a rough night from deep?

Whatever it is, fans were quick to debate it after the Lakers cruised past the Bucks 119–95, proving some things, like outgrowing the family shadow, take time.

For the second time in his young career, Bronny James got the golden ticket to start, this time rubbing elbows with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia. No pressure, right? Especially with the Lakers shorthanded, missing Rui Hachimura (calf) and Marcus Smart (illness). Nerves were basically part of his uniform before tip-off.

Bronny’s only other career start came in last season’s regular-season finale, a mostly ceremonial game with the Lakers’ No. 3 seed already secured. He managed 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting, along with 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and 3 turnovers in a 109-81 loss to the Trail Blazers. This time, the stakes were real, and his contributions, unfortunately, didn’t rise to the occasion.

How many points did Brinny James score tonight vs the Bucks?

Even with the “starter” label, Bronny barely got a taste of the floor. Just 10 minutes of action, less than some bench players, saw him finish 0-for-2 from the field with a single rebound, assist, and steal. He didn’t score at all, missing a 3-pointer early and seeing another wide-open shot clank off the rim, all while the Lakers coasted to a 65-34 halftime lead. Starter vibes? Not so much.

It wasn’t all doom. He returned late in the fourth to help seal the game, but the limited minutes highlighted just how far he has to go. Entering Saturday, Bronny had mostly come off the bench this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.9 assists in 12.1 minutes, shooting 29.2% overall and 25% from deep.

Still, it’s a step up from his rookie season’s 6.7 minutes, showing the Lakers are slowly letting him stretch his wings.

Bronny James faces the internet jury

One fan didn’t hold back: “Bronny had 3 open 3s in the corner and didn’t even LOOK at the basket. Ben Simmons without the passing.” And honestly? They weren’t wrong.

Bronny’s eight minutes against the Thunder were a comedy of errors: 0-for-4 from the field, a 121-92 blowout, and plenty of head-shaking from the crowd.

His three-point attempts aren’t paying off either, sitting at a meager 27.5%, though he’s at least cashing in at the free-throw line with 81.3%.

But why bring up Ben Simmons? Simple: the man’s three-point shooting has lived as a full-blown basketball myth for eight seasons. Zero attempts. Zero makes. Zero progress. So yeah, now you see the vision.

One fan couldn’t resist pointing out, “Just like his dad, can’t shoot long range ever.” And honestly, it’s hard to argue. LeBron James, for all his greatness, has always had a streaky relationship with the three-point line.

Over his career, he has averaged 34.9% from deep, peaking at 40.6% in the 2012-13 Miami Heat season and recently hitting 41% in the 2023-24 season. But he’s also had some rough patches, 30.9% during his 2016 championship run and a mere 29% in his rookie season.

Even the King had his limits: his longest recorded NBA shot was a wild 83-footer back in 2007. So when Bronny struggles from long range, it’s not a shocker; it’s practically a family tradition.

One fan had the hot take: “He still has two years left on his contract to ‘develop.’” And, well, they’re not wrong. Bronny is in year two of a four-year rookie deal with the Lakers, fully guaranteed this season but worth just $7.9 million over the full term.

John Hollinger broke it down earlier: next year’s deal is only 50% guaranteed, meaning the Lakers could bail if Bronny doesn’t show he’s earned his stripes. The subtext?

If LeBron decides to exit, retirement or free agency, Bronny might suddenly find himself auditioning for the next season if his game doesn’t improve.

One fan didn’t hold back: “That is why he belongs in the G League.” Bronny didn’t make the opening-night roster for the South Bay Lakers under second-year coach Zach Guthriea. The reasoning?

JJ Redick wants to see him get more minutes with the Lakers in the NBA itself. Still, his G League numbers were nothing to scoff at: over 18 games, James averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 41.6% from the field, 33.6% from three, and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

One fan went full scorched-earth with, “As a Laker fan, dude is garbage and wasting a roster spot.” Brutal. And sure, the Lakers are in that hyper-dramatic phase where one smart move could nudge them into “actual contenders” territory.

That’s why the buzz around chasing hometown superstar DeMar DeRozan keeps growing louder—he’d instantly become their most dependable perimeter scorer.

But tossing Bronny aside? Maybe not the move. He’s still nineteen, still figuring out NBA pace, and still developing in real time under the brightest, hottest spotlight in basketball. The criticism may be loud, the trade rumors louder, but the door for redemption? Very much open.