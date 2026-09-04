Bronny James Gives Clear Picture of His Role Alongside Luka Doncic Days After Reports of Defying JJ Redick

In the past two seasons, Bronny James’ role with the Los Angeles Lakers has been under constant scrutiny. Although his stats improved last season, they were insignificant in the bigger picture. Earlier this month, a report also revealed that James has not always followed the LA blueprint laid out by head coach JJ Redick. But things appear to be clearer now after James spoke about his priorities.

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While questions about whether he can earn a consistent spot in Redick’s rotation have risen with the arrival of Jaden Hardy, James foresees a role that requires him to complement the Purple and Gold’s attacking force.

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“All across the board, I’m trying to get better,” James told ESPN LA. “Playing with Luka and AR still, so I’m gonna be off-ball when it’s needed, I need to be able to knock down shots and create for others, and I think I’ve been doing a good job with that this summer.”

There’s no doubt that Doncic is going to have the ball in his hands more frequently this year, with LeBron James leaving for Philly. Reaves, who signed a maximum deal, also carries a significant offensive load. So, Bronny doesn’t need to become a primary playmaker. He explained his ‘calling card’ on the offense.

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“I feel like I can be a secondary ball-handler to Luka and AR and generate whatever offense in catch-and-shoot, and pick-and-roll offense and stuff like that,” Bronny said. “I just pride myself in being an all-around player, and whatever is needed, I’m up for.”

While the 21-year-old offered a clear picture of his duties, it was only last week that Tyler Watts of the Lake Show Life described Bronny as “a player without a position” who hasn’t followed the blueprint provided by Redick. In a detailed report about the 21-year-old’s role, Watts wrote on August 30:

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“Bronny has to improve and cement himself in the rotation. Redick gave him the blueprint, but James isn’t following it. Bronny has an opportunity. That is all fans can ask for after his first two years. Now it is on the guard to adapt, or it will be time for the purple and gold to move on.”

Redick has plenty of guards to choose from. If James cannot consistently provide enough offense to justify playing him off the ball or enough creation to justify putting the ball in his hands, finding him regular minutes becomes difficult. It would again lead to limited minutes, which he saw in the previous two seasons (6.7 in 2024 and 8.9 minutes per game in 2025).

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It is important to note that the Lakers have an extra player on the roster. Even though LeBron’s son’s contract was guaranteed this offseason, LA insider Jovan Buha believes one of Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy or James is going to be on the chopping block. For now, history sides with the USC alum.

Knecht has long been linked for a move. He was even traded to the Hornets last year before the deal fell through for no fault of his own. Knecht’s career has never picked up since, with a visible downward trend in his box scores and game time. He finished his rookie season averaging 9.1 points across nearly 20 minutes per game, but his sophomore season saw him play 10.2 minutes and score 4.2 points.

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Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt and Hardy were alternatively offered in separate sign-and-trade packages for Jonathan Kuminga. None worked out. Out of the three, Knecht will draw the biggest paycheck, worth $4.2 million next season. Bronny will make the least ($2.2 million), which might safeguard him.

Even though James hasn’t been able to prove himself at the highest level, he has seen success with the South Bay Lakers, which earned him praise from the Purple and Gold’s top brass.

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How does JJ Redick feel about Bronny James?

In March, the South Bay Lakers went 11-0 with Bronny James part of the lineup. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from the three-point line in the G League last season.

Only a month later, JJ Redick praised James’ improvement just ahead of the NBA playoffs.

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“I think Bronny’s improved a lot. I think we trust him,” Redick said. “The shooting piece I’m a believer in because of how well he shot it the last two years in the G League. I know there was a stretch recently where he didn’t shoot it well… he’s improved a ton defensively in terms of his body positioning both on and off ball. We want him to continue to evolve as a disruptive defender as well.”

Although not much when you look at the bigger picture, James did touch the double-digit minutes mark, playing 15 minutes off the bench in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets. He scored five points and dished out four assists in the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. It was a major improvement over his rookie season, when he saw only garbage minutes in two playoff games.

Back in 2025, the Lakers head coach revealed he viewed Bronny through a similar lens to players such as TJ McConnell and Davion Mitchell. Both guards have established themselves through defense, energy, toughness, and smart decisions. Neither needs the ball to create value but still create space for themselves on the roster. The Lakers need to see James’ versatility translate into actual possessions.

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The 21-year-old will have to pressure opposing guards, fight through screens, and force turnovers without becoming a liability on the other end. Then, Redick will have a much easier reason to keep him on the floor. Otherwise, limited minutes or a trade out of Los Angeles can’t be ruled out.