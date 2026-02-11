Bronny James Has 2-Word Reaction to Torching LeBron’s Fiercest Rival

Despite finding it difficult to crack the Lakers’ rotation for the second year in a row, Bronny James is quietly showing glimpses of skills. Whether it’s locking one of the tallest players in the league or showing his handles against MVPs and All-Stars. These moments in the league have been limited, but in the G-League, LeBron James’ son had one such moment.

It was the December fixture of the South Bay Lakers, where they faced the Wisconsin Herd. At the time, Bronny was assigned to the G-League team, and his matchup was against his father’s former rival, Victor Oladipo. For the majority of the game, the two locked up, and James Jr. ended up with 15 points and 5 assists. But that was not the headline moment.

The 21-year-old had the ball in his hand, and during the game, his dribbling ability was enough to destabilize the 33-year-old Oladipo. A classic ‘ankle breaker’ moment. Speaking about it, Bronny did not hype his performance; in fact, he was nonchalant about it.

“Felt normal,” said James Jr.”Just another player I’m playing, so normal.”

While he may play it down, the moment was still significant.

Since Oladipo and LeBron James were once playoff rivals as the two played against each other during the 2017 and 2018 first-round series. It was LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers who defeated Oladipo’s Indiana Pacers for back-to-back seasons. Speaking about that, Victor once called it a “great” experience and gave major props to LeBron for leading the Cavs.

It’s one thing to praise the opponent and completely different to praise oneself. That’s why Bronny James did not take much credit or hype for that ankle breaker against his father’s rival. It’s not the only time he has done that.

On Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers were depleted without LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic. Bronny got his chance after missing three straight games. His assignment was to guard the French phenom, Victor Wembanyama, who had a historic night with 37 points in the first half.

But Bronny had his moment, too, not historic but enough to grab the headlines. LeBron’s son was successful enough to stop Wemby’s offensive drive on one play, which went viral on social media. But the Lakers star once again did not hype it. “It’s something else for sure. I’m one of the smaller guys on the floor guarding the tallest guy in the league. It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m up for anything”. While he is ready for the next challenge, it may bring good news.

Could this one move signify Bronny James’ exit from Los Angeles?

Next season, the father-son duo can play for different teams. The first scenario is simple: LeBron James is a free agent, so he can decide his future, while Bronny James stays under contract with the Lakers. But in the other scenario, what if the franchise parts ways with James Jr.?

On Monday, the Lakers announced that Bronny James has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers. In the G-League this season, he has had a healthy average of 17 points on 62.5% FG and 46.7% from the three-point range. But in JJ Redick’s roster, Bronny has failed to cement his position. This demotion to G-League news comes after reports emerging of the Purple and Gold planning to cut ties with LeBron James’ son to utilize the 15th spot in the buyout market.

Before the Spurs game, James Jr. would average 6.7, the lowest among current Lakers on the roster. The Lakers used the final spot on guard Kobe Bufkin, and he earned his first start against San Antonio. Clearly, Redick has more plans for Bufkin at this point than Bronny James. Now, will this lead to a permanent exit or a temporary one? Only time will tell.