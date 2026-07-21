Bronny James’ Lakers Future in Serious Doubt After Rob Pelinka’s Surprising $3.3 Million Move

One roster addition has suddenly called for a difficult decision in Los Angeles. Rob Pelinka’s latest move to stabilize the defensive corner has left the Lakers with a numbers problem. In return, it quickly escalated a debate about Bronny James’ future. As speculation gathered around the signing, Bronny has emerged as the most likely player to lose his spot.

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The word spread shortly after Matisse Thybulle agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million veteran minimum contract with the Lakers. Reacting to the move on X, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn noted that LA now had 16 players on standard contracts.

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“This takes the Lakers to 16 players, so the follow-up here is someone else moving. The obvious guess would be Bronny.”

That sentiment wasn’t an isolated one. NBA reporter Evan Sidery pointed out that the Lakers now sit one player above the regular-season roster limit. Unless the team has another plan in mind, they will have to trade or waive a player before opening night.

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They still have plenty of time to do that.

At first glance, Bronny James appears to be an easy target. His role remains limited, and critics have frequently questioned whether he has developed enough to belong on a contending roster. With the Lakers required to lose a player before the start of the season, he isn’t a difficult option to cut.

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However, the bigger picture paints a different story.

Bronny James quietly made meaningful progress in his sophomore year, particularly as a perimeter shooter. According to Bleacher Report, he has knocked down 38.6% of his three-pointers in 5.5 attempts per 36 minutes.

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At the same time, exploring his playmaking side, he produced 4.9 assists against only 2.4 turnovers per 36 minutes. That’s a reflection of his growing confidence as a secondary playmaker, given his poor shooting as a rookie (31.1% FG).

Moreover, his defensive growth may have something more to offer.

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The same report stated that Bronny James averaged 2.2 combined steals and blocks per 36 minutes. It’s a testament to his athleticism, lateral quickness, and IQ that he has managed to showcase in the limited minutes he received. In short, he has sprouted out as a valuable role player.

Those traits also complement Luka Doncic’s game.

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With Doncic expected to handle much of the offensive creation, the Lakers will continue looking for low-usage guards capable of defending opposing ball handlers.

Bronny could eventually grow into that role. At the same time, it’s important to note that the 7-year veteran Thybulle exactly offers that. A lethal perimeter defender.

Anyway, there are other ways for Rob Pelinka to address the number issue.

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The Lakers have multiple trade candidates whose contracts could help create flexibility without disrupting their long-term plans. Jaden Hardy’s deal offers a movable salary, while Dalton Knecht could still attract investors.

Either route would allow the Lakers to reach the 15-man limit while preserving Bronny James’s developmental phase. Or, the team can chart out a multi-player deal involving Bronny, Knecht, and Hardy to rope in Jonathan Kuminga.

So, Pelinka’s next move will determine whether those predictions carry weight or prove to be nothing more than offseason noise.