Bronny James Makes 3-Word Gesture After JJ Redick Disrespects 21,000 Bulls Fans

Apparently, the folks gathered in United Center weren’t there for the local team. They weren’t even there for LeBron James and Luka Doncic. According to the chants every time the Lakers were at the free throw line, they were there for the other James. The one who wears #9.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bronny had traveled with the team to Chicago but had no minutes in the game. And yet he did something Luka Doncic’s 46 points didn’t accomplish.

In the final minute of the game, the Bulls were poised to suffer a blowout loss at home. They were at the free-throw line but the 21,000 Chi-town attendees were chanting, “We want Bronny!” Considering the Lakers were close to winning, maybe JJ Redick could indulge the Bulls fans a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

NO! He subbed in Jarred Vanderbilt instead. And it was apparently the most disrespectful thing the Lakers HC could’ve done to Chicago.

Partially because Vando’s only two points tonight (he played a total of 17 minutes) came from a highlight-worthy flush against the board. Chicago felt that should’ve been Bronny’s moment. Redick begged to differ.

ADVERTISEMENT

And so did Bronny. As the boos rained down at Vanderbilt’s return to the game, Bronny James was caught on cameras giving a selfless, three-word response.”We want Vando!” Rather than fueling the frustration or appearing dejected by the lack of playing time, Bronny was seen smiling and enthusiastically chanting back to the crowd.

It might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things. But Redick is often under fire for Bronny running back and forth between the G-League and the big boy squad. When most question why Redick doesn’t put LeBron James’ son in the game, Bronny showed he stands by his coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

JJ Redick walks a fine line with Bronny James’ development

The “We want Bronny” chants has become a tradition whenever the Lakers play in a different arena. For JJ Redick, the challenge has been balancing these fan expectations with a strict rotational strategy. The LakeShow expectation goes beyond wanting minutes for Bronny. It’s for the Lakers to fix their slump.

Redick’s experiments are apparently working. Luka Doncic showed defensive improvement against the Mavericks and brought back offensive cohesion against the Bulls. Rui Hachimura, who had 23 points tonight, is finally back to playing at an elite level. LeBron James’ 24 points still makes him one of the most productive players on the team. Even Jake LaRavia earned praise for a perfect attendance this season, proving he’s a consistent role player.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to put in Jarred Vanderbilt may not fit in. Vando’s consistency has been as topsy-turvy as the moments Bronny has got to play. However, Redick has to prioritize team chemistry over fan service. And Vando’s got more experience with Redick’s newest strategies. Even LeBron said a few weeks ago that the team needs Vando as their defensive anchor.

While the Chicago fans may have felt cheated out of a historic moment to watch LeBron James on the floor with his son, both Redick and Bronny are holding a team-first principle.