Bronny James, Heat Legend & More Love Bryce & LeBron James’ Interaction Over Noticeable Physical Change

It’s always a heartwarming moment when a child comes home from college. And LeBron James recently shared his excitement over his youngest son, Bryce James’ return. With Bryce now playing at the University of Arizona — a 483-mile drive from Los Angeles — LeBron made sure to make a big deal out of his brief time at home. And what exactly did he do?

The father of three took to Instagram to share the moment with his 158 million followers. Bron, singing with excitement, captured a video of Bryce, “That boy from college home for a little bit,” while Bryce, like a typical teenager, tried to hide himself from being ‘embarrassed’. LeBron also poked fun at the small beard Bryce grew in just a few months. Later, the duo dapped and shared a hug. A true snapshot of family life!

James’ story itself had a caption: “My Twin home!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce.” And let’s just say, many echoed this in the comments. As for the 6-foot-4 shooting guard, he had received offers from Ohio State and Duquesne, too, but ultimately chose to carve out a college career with the Wildcats. Why?

Bryce later revealed it was because of “the environment. The fans really enjoying going to the Arizona games. They like to get rowdy and loud. I wanted a real college experience. For me, Arizona was definitely one of those colleges.” The younger James’ decision was certainly supported by his parents, even if it meant the young star had to live miles away from home.

Savannah highlighted excitement for the next part of his journey by writing that “So proud of you @_justbryce!! 💙❤️ Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey! 🐻 Down! 💙 ❤️💙❤️💙❤️”.

Meanwhile, LeBron James had just four words for his son when the news of his commitment to Arizona dropped. But more importantly,for the 40-year-old, fatherhood holds a special significance. Having grown up without a father, his dedication to his three children is a testament to the love he provides — the love that was denied to him. This emotional bond is what his latest post so special to fans and family alike.

Bronny James and Dwyane Wade join NBA fans in praising LeBron James-Bryce James’ reunion: “LePops! 🥹🔥”

Within a few hours, the video was reposted by several major accounts, with a flood of social media users sharing their reactions. LeBron James’ former teammate and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Taahirah both liked the post. So did Bronny James, who would have been excited to see his younger brother finally getting to experience college life.

The official Instagram account of Fanatics wrote, “LePops! 🥹🔥” in the comments section. We have seen the NBA All-Time scorer dominate so much on the court, we sometimes forget about his ‘family man’ side, too. However, it is always special whenever we get a glimpse of it.

One social media user commented on Bryce’s new look by saying, “lookin like 2010 LeBron wit the fro ngl”. Now that the netizen said it, it is really hard to unsee it! Bryce does look like how LeBron used to look when he made ‘The Decision’ back in 2010. No wonder LeBron wrote “My twin home!!!!” in the caption of his IG story.

One individual wrote, “Fatherhood the best hood”. Yes, well, the Lakers star never got to experience affection from his own father. His dad, which reports claim to be an individual named Anthony McClelland, has an extensive criminal record, which includes arson and theft. Whether it was the trouble with the law or McClelland’s disinterest, he was never a part of the NBA star’s life. Therefore, one motivation for LeBron James to be a good father is to provide his three children with the love and affection from a father that was denied to him.

One social media user wrote, “They both cheesin and I love it!” Yes, well, that ‘cheesiness’ is bound to come out when a father-son haven’t seen each other together for a long-long time.

One individual wrote, “Love this 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 Bryce got the beard too now 😂😂😂😂”. He might have the looks, but does he have the basketball prowess of his father? Only the upcoming NCAA season will tell us that.

Overall, the majority of reactions showed people hyping up LeBron and Bryce’s reunion. It’s moments like these that show the human side of the NBA star and make us appreciate him more. May more such moments continue to be dropped by LeBron James from time to time.