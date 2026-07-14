Bronny James Opens Door for Pacers to Sign LeBron James After Tyrese Haliburton Announcement: NBA Rumor

LeBron James’ free agency has produced no shortage of unexpected landing spots, but one of the latest scenarios has little to do with blockbuster trades or max contracts. Instead, it revolves around a relatively minor roster move involving Bronny James that could, at least on paper, give the Indiana Pacers a legal pathway to sign the four-time MVP.

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According to Alex Golden of Sports Illustrated, the Pacers have emerged as a “dark horse” destination for LeBron James. The proposed scenario suggested that if Indiana “were to acquire Bronny from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Quenton Jackson, the move would create approximately $288,000 in additional apron space because of the difference in their salaries. … the Pacers would have roughly $2.52 million below the first apron — enough to legally sign LeBron to the veteran minimum while remaining roughly $70,000 below the apron.”

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Since LeBron informed the Lakers he intends to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season, nearly every serious destination has involved Bronny. The latest speculation comes as James is expected to announce his next team soon. Haliburton as a co-host on LeBron’s Mind the Game podcast at Fanatics Fest in place of Steve Nash led fans to wonder whether the appearance is about something bigger.

Golden wrote: “While there has been no credible reporting linking LeBron to Indiana, Haliburton’s involvement has naturally sparked the conversation among fans about whether the Pacers could somehow emerge as a surprise destination.” He immediately poured cold water on the idea, adding: “At first glance, the idea seems far-fetched. .. Indiana has not been connected to LeBron by his agent, Rich Paul, ESPN’s Shams Charania, or any of the league’s major insiders.”

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The speculation gained extra attention after Fanatics Fest announced that Tyrese Haliburton would replace Steve Nash as LeBron’s guest co-host for a live edition of Mind the Game. While the appearance has not been connected to James’ free agency by any credible insider, it fueled offseason chatter because of the mutual admiration the two stars have shown over the past few years.

Why Indiana Makes Some Basketball Sense

On the court, Indiana is one of the few hypothetical destinations that checks several of LeBron’s reported priorities. The Pacers have developed into one of the league’s fastest-paced offenses under Rick Carlisle, while Haliburton’s playmaking would allow James to spend more time scoring and operating off the ball instead of carrying every possession.

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James has never hidden his admiration for Haliburton either. Reflecting on their time together with Team USA, LeBron called him “one of my favorite teammates” and described the All-Star guard as “a student of the game,” praise that has only grown as Haliburton has developed into one of the NBA’s premier floor generals.

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Carlisle’s motion-heavy offensive system also naturally complements James’ strengths. Built around ball movement, spacing and quick decision-making rather than isolation-heavy basketball, Indiana’s scheme would theoretically allow LeBron to impact the game without carrying the same offensive workload he has shouldered for much of the last two decades.

However, the Cavaliers continue to be viewed as the leading contender. The Warriors haven’t gone away as Stephen Curry recently made perhaps his strongest public recruiting pitch yet, saying: “I would love to play with him. Hopefully, that will be a reality soon.” The report added that Golden State has been cautious with other offseason moves while awaiting LeBron’s decision.

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The 76ers are still viewed as a contender because they can offer a win-now situation around Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. While reports continue to link Miami because of its veteran core and championship aspirations, especially after they brought in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, neither team has overtaken Cleveland in recent reporting.