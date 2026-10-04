Bronny James Reveals Lakers’ Directive to Him Amid Impending Roster Decision

The Lakers have one too many guaranteed contracts and somebody has to go. Los Angeles is carrying 16 players for 15 regular-season spots, with October 21 against Golden State as the deadline to fix it. Rob Pelinka has already said camp and preseason will help decide who survives the cut, and Bronny James is not completely insulated from that conversation. His name has surfaced as a possible trade or waiver option, which means every preseason possession matters. For the third-year guard, this is not just about development anymore. It is about proving he gives JJ Redick a reason to keep him.

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That is where Redick’s message to Bronny becomes more important. Instead of giving him a vague development plan, the Lakers have spelled out exactly what they want to see from him in camp. Speaking to reporters after practice, James said his focus has been on staying in the gym, competing and making his mark. “Continuing to come in the gym and stay after practice, just working, competing, playing, just trying to make my mark,” James said.

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When it comes to the real action, Redick’s staff told Bronny to establish a defensive identity by pressing full court at every single possession while taking control of the offense as a primary ball handler.

“I think just building on defensive instinct, how I was in the playoffs, picking up full court. They’ve been emphasizing that, so I’ve been one of the guys that is picking up full court every possession, every time we get a bucket, just picking up full court.”

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Beyond full-court defensive pressure, James emphasized that the staff is trusting him with organizing the unit on the other end of the floor.

“And then just being a primary ball-handler for my team. We’re playing against Luka [Doncic] and AR [Austin Reaves] today, so me, Q [Quentin Grimes], or Jay Hardy [Jaden Hardy], guys were on the team, being primary ballhandlers, giving us confidence,” James added.

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The impending roster decision comes at the next pivotal point for the franchise since the departure of Bronny’s dad, LeBron James. Right before Bron’s exit, the Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny’s $2.3 million contract. Still, a guaranteed deal does not remove him from the scrutiny created by Los Angeles’ 16-to-15 roster crunch, making every preseason performance matter. Bronny even revealed the coaches treat him differently now that his father is not around.

Now entering his third season at just 21 years old, Bronny finds himself tied with Knecht as the third-longest-tenured player on the roster behind Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, a reality that still makes him laugh in disbelief when reporters ask him about it. “Crazy, right? AR keeps calling me a vet,” James said. “I’m like, ‘I guess.'”

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While naturally reserved, the younger James acknowledges that playing point guard on a reorganized roster featuring new additions like center Walker Kessler and guard Quentin Grimes demands a more vocal leadership style. He admitted he’s been putting in the work there, too.

“Definitely coming in every day trying to get better and better myself as a point guard,” James stated. “Just taking those steps, encouraging my guys, getting them in the right spots and stuff like that. Making sure we’re organized. For sure, that’s what a point guard is. You’ve got to be talking to your guys, got to be helping people get to where they need to be. I take pride in that, for sure. If anyone goes out, God forbid anyone goes out, I’ve got to be the guy to step up and be the primary ballhandler, and get my guys in the right spots. So, yeah, I’ve definitely got to lock in on that.”

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After appearing in 42 regular-season games last year and seeing limited action in eight playoff games, James spent the offseason refining his body and jumper. Training camp reports from Lakers insiders revealed that he’s been testing his skills daily against the franchise’s new star duo, Luka Doncic and Reaves, in practice. It might be the ideal measuring stick for the front office’s decision.

“For sure, it’s going to make me better on the defensive end just picking them up full court,” James said. “I’m annoyed by them, they get annoyed with me in practice. Just continuing to do that will make me better for sure.”

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As the Lakers prepare to launch their preseason slate against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, James knows strengthening his case ahead of the 15-man roster decision means executing the staff’s exact mandate.

“I definitely think it’s still a process. It’s definitely going to take a few games to get everyone situated,” James noted. And like a true veteran, he acknowledged, “We’re trying to figure out our own roles and those things, but also just trying to experiment with lineups. I’ve been here for a minute now, so I know kind of what my role is, but definitely for the new guys.”