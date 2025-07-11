Bronny James Sends Powerful Message as Cooper Flagg Vows to End Summer League Struggles

When you are the overall #1 draft pick, the hype automatically follows. That’s what Cooper Flagg has been experiencing, and even his unofficial debut brought the hype. To add more to the fanfare, the NBA changed the tradition of the Summer league where the #1 pick faced #2. Not Dylan Harper or the Spurs, it was Bronny James and the Lakers waiting as the challengers for Flagg. And the game was worth the hype as the action continued until the last second.

According to TickPick, tickets for Flagg’s summer league debut were the most expensive in the event’s history, with lower bowl seats selling for $650 and courtside tickets costing $2,500. Apparently, fans outside the Thomas & Mack Center started queuing up from 5.45 am. Even though it was an 87-85 win for Dallas, the struggles for their rookie were imminent.

Cooper Flagg scored 10 points in his unofficial debut as a Maverick. He wasn’t especially efficient, connecting on only 5 of 21 shots. Even the Maine native admitted to his struggles. “Not up to my standard. But I’m going to regroup. I’m going be all right. Um, you know, it was new feeling, new environment, new teammates. But, you know, the guys held it down. You know, Miles, Ryan, they were amazing tonight. Max, um, all they were great tonight. So, you know, just, you know, they had my back. You know, I didn’t have my best game. Um, but I’m going just keep going forward.”

It was not just teammates supporting the Duke graduate on the court. Even Bronny James shared his experience on defending Flagg and what he brings to the table. “You know, he’s just a quick powerful big. So, you know, we got to do everything we can to, you know, stop him and slow him down. But he’s a great player. He’s going to get his sometimes. So, you know, just got to do a great job and stop him down.” The Lakers guard, too, didn’t have an exceptional night, but ended with 8 points, and his game-winning shot hit the rim as the Purple and Gold franchise came inches close to sealing the win.

The son of LeBron James understands the scrutiny that follows the hype. Last season, it was the 20-year-old who was under the microscope and never really got a role or constant meaningful minutes to establish himself. In Flagg’s case, it will be a little different, since the Mavericks head coach has already planned a new role for the rookie to succeed in.

Jason Kidd has set the environment for Cooper Flagg to thrive in

In his summer league debut, the Maine native could only get 10 points, but there were glimpses of his overall skills. He had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 big block to end the night. His shooting was a concern as he went 5-21 on FG and connected 0 shots from 5 attempts from beyond the arc. But the coach was impressed by the abilities he wanted to see from the 18-year-old.

via Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jason Kidd previously dubbed the rookie as “Point Coupe,” hinting at a change in position until Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury. “He’s handled the ball, gotten open shots for teammates, and finished. He’s shown he can handle the press and make decisions, even at 18.” Kidd also noted that Cooper Flagg’s ability to pass, shoot, and lead makes him ideal for a hybrid role. “He’s a great decision-maker. You want the ball in his hands.”

Let’s not forget that at Duke, Flagg was leading in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Even though the full skill set of Flagg wasn’t on display, it was enough for the HC. The point of the Summer league is to get the players up to speed with their teammates and new schemes for the upcoming season.