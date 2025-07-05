Bronny James Shares Heartfelt July 4th Note While ESPN Reporter Throws Shade at LeBron James

It’s tough – gutting, almost. This season’s been the slowest twist of a knife in Bronny James. Let’s address the elephant here – he’s got what it takes. And it’s not just the talent on the court, it’s the countless gym hours, literally pouring blood, sweat, and tears into the process. Maybe LeBron James’ comments were a step too far for the kid in his first year. But it’d take a damful of water to douse that inner fire. But the dam seems to be running out.

Bron’s been waiting for this day since his kid clenched his thumb as a newborn. He’d been envisioning a Year 23 with his very own creation – with a ring to cap off the final hurrah. It would be the most storied ending of the most storied player. It hasn’t gone according to the plan yet, but Bronny’s been prepped for this since day 1. Listening to the rest of the younglings must’ve reinvigorated something in the LakeShow spirits. But the biggest pride? That sits deep in the King’s heart. Year 2 Bronny is coming – the league better be prepared.

“I would say a message to my younger self is block out all the noise, and keep doing what you know you can do and keep working and putting those unseen hours in,” said Brony. Their whole gang chipped in for a message to the past – a wholesome Independence Day message.

Junior’s ready—no doubt about it. His Lakers summer league reps are done, and he’s clearly sharper. There’s a new edge in his tone too—like he’s no longer just trying to fit in, but ready to stand out. Year two’s calling, and he’s picking up with poise. But let’s be real—the spotlight still tilts toward LeBron. If we’re still questioning his future 23 seasons deep, that says everything. The league may not know when he’s leaving, but when he does? Man—he’ll leave a silence louder than most players’ entire careers.

The only thing LeBron James needs in his career to beat Michael Jordan has to come now

LeBron’s resume slaps. He’s won four NBA titles, snagged four MVPs, and earned 21 All-Star nods—yep, twenty-one. He leads the league in all-time scoring, ranks top five in assists, and keeps producing in year 23. He also dragged underdog rosters to 10 Finals, stacked more playoff wins than anyone else, and never took his foot off the gas. No doubt – the King set the bar. The stats? They just follow his lead. But yet, that somehow doesn’t warrant the GOAT status. It’s just sad Michael Jordan is on the other side.

“LeBron James does not have much time left in the NBA. LeBron James says we have spent the last week debating and discussing the meaning of the Rich Paul opaque statement that he gave to Shams Charania on Sunday, where the door was left open to the possibility of him wanting to play somewhere else,” said Tim Bontemps on First Take. He further added, “All of this noise around LeBron at the end of his career, there aren’t many chances left for him to make any kind of a statement or a message or an argument about whether he should potentially be on the same level as Michael Jordan when his career is over, which is really the only thing left for LeBron James to do.”

Watching James run it back in 2025 with more grit and purpose will be box office. And to be fair to the Lakers, it’s about time someone got their act together. But if not, is a complete dissolution a bit too dramatic? Maybe.