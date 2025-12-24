brand-logo
Bronny James Stands Firm With Mother Savannah After Her Confession on NBA Christmas Games

ByRishi Rajpoot

Dec 24, 2025 | 1:26 PM EST

The NBA’s Christmas Day games generate plenty of excitement, but the tradition has long required sacrifices from players and staff. This season is no different, with several stars giving up time with family to take the court. Among them is LeBron James, whose repeated absences on Christmas have had a noticeable impact on his family over the years.

“My siblings and my mom are always together on Christmas,” Bronny James told ESPN.

“But just having to plan something else to where we can all be together at the same time. It’s just something extra that a lot of people don’t got to deal with that. So it was definitely a little stressful on the whole family, but we made it happen.”

“Time is about to come where I might be the one away, and these guys are going to be home [without me]. So, it’s something that we’ve got to figure out,” the Lakers’ second-year guard concluded, speaking similarly to his mother, who also gave her opinion on the NBA’s Christmas Day fixtures recently.

article-image

Imago

While most families across America, in fact, all over the world celebrate the holidays with their loved ones without any interruptions, NBA players have to stay professional and do their duties as the league feels it is a good way to generate revenue.

This year, James is set to take the floor yet again as the Lakers face the Houston Rockets, continuing a tradition that has been a part of a significant portion of his NBA career. Since entering the league back in 2003, the Akron Hammer has played in 19 Christmas Day games, including one in each of the past 18 seasons.

Although LeBron James has attested to the fact that he’d rather be home with his family, he’s tied because of his duty as one of the marquee players in the league, even at 40. As expected, this is something that his wife, Savannah James, doesn’t love, as she made a confession about the same recently on her podcast.

Savannah James reveals her true feelings about the NBA’s Christmas Day matchups

Just like her son and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, who revealed how difficult it is during Christmas when your dad is in the NBA, Savannah James also confessed her feelings about LeBron James being away from home several times during Christmas, instead of spending quality time with his kids and wife.

“I’m happy that Bryce is coming home,” she said on her podcast.

“I’m happy that the NBA has been sucking up my Christmases for a long time. But I’m happy that everybody is home and we get to go to the game to support Bronny and LeBron.”

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

While James’ better half would’ve preferred no NBA games at all during Christmas Day, she’s still pretty happy with the fact that at least her husband will be in the same city as the rest of his family.

This comes as a result of the Purple & Gold hosting Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets inside the Crypto.com Arena. Nonetheless, just like her son, Savannah has also spent many of her Christmas days without her husband, which isn’t ideal at all. More so because of just how close knit of group the James household is.

Both LeBron and Savannah are pretty well known for having extremely close bonds with each of their three kids, something that’s often on display through social media accounts. So, it’s only obvious that they would want to sit under the Christmas tree and open presents together. Hopefully, they’ll be able to do so this year with James being in the same city as his beloved family.

