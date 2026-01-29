Bronny James Steps In to Salvage LeBron James’ Pride After Tearful Cavs Tribute

When the Los Angeles Lakers landed in Cleveland, it was bound to be a night of nostalgia and raw emotion. In what could be the Akron Hammer’s last game in Cleveland, the Rocket Arena had the privilege of seeing two generations of James’ play. While the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a lopsided 129-99 defeat, LeBron and Bronny James experienced the highs and lows of the NBA life in a city that remains the bedrock of their legacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After an emotional moment during the first half, LeBron James started the game in his former home. But the momentum the Lakers had built across the last three games faltered tonight. Even James Sr. was slowed down. By the third quarter, it was obviously Cavs’ game (they scored 42 points while the Lakers had 22 this quarter).

At this time, JJ Redick decided to give into fans’ desires and make Cleveland happy. He put Bronny James in the game in the final quarter. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Bronny lit up the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, he made the most of his minuscule minutes with a highlight reel. In one sequence, he caught a thunderous steal, raced downcourt, and finished with a monster dunk that brought the Cleveland crowd to their feet. That was followed by another three pointer.

LeBron’s eldest kid, who was born in Akron, too, was supercharged in his first home. In just eight minutes, he played his best quarter of the entire season, tallying 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

ADVERTISEMENT

All season, Bronny hasn’t averaged beyond 7.8 minutes per game. But has delivered a highlight-worthy performance in those moments with slam dunks. But most significantly, Bronny stepped in when his dad fell short.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James returns Cleveland’s love for dad, LeBron

A while back, questions about LeBron James’ productivity as the only player to ever start a 23rd season were under scrutiny against the Phoenix Suns. While Dillon Brooks left King James winded and struggling to make double digits, Bronny entered and used his only scoring opportunity in the game to posterize Dillon Brooks. That was not a one-time thing.

Bronny has a long career ahead. But this might be the final time the Chosen One plays in his former home. The Cavaliers couldn’t let LeBron go back to Los Angeles without a heartfelt video tribute to the guy who brought the 2016 banner. The montage aired during a timeout in the first half as the 19,000 spectators in Rocket Arena gave him a standing ovation.

Sitting on the bench by himself, James couldn’t even get through to entire video without tearing up. He barely had time to collect himself before he brushed off the tears and re-entered the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t one of his best games in Cleveland. LeBron played 27 minutes, tallying 11 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, while committing 6 of the team’s 16 turnovers. He was shooting 3-for-10 from the field and was zero out of his three attempts from the arc.

James’ lack of energy in the second half seemed to infect the team, which was also slower in the third. As the Cavs took the lead, the game threatened to end on a somber note for the James family until Bronny entered the fray late in the fourth quarter.

While the game was no longer competitive, Bronny’s outburst transformed a night of individual struggle for his father into a celebratory showcase of the next generation.