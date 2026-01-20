Bronny James Surprises With 62,600 All-Star Votes as LeBron Finds Solace In Snubbed Teammate

The James household received a mixed bag of emotions after the All-Star results. LeBron James was left off the starting five, ending his streak of 21 consecutive starts in the NBA All-Star Game. Meanwhile, his son, Bronny James, has received unexpected support despite his torrid time with the Purple and Gold franchise.

The starting lineups came together through a three-part voting process, led by fans who carried 50 percent of the influence. NBA players and a media panel each contributed 25 percent of the vote. And Bronny James had backing from the fans, 62,600 votes, and 2 votes from fellow players in the league. Perhaps players think his father’s genes will finally be proven true, or perhaps his father himself, along with someone else, thought the 21-year-old was deserving, or not, of the All-Star nod.

The list was also compiled using the weighted average method of the three voters. James Jr.’s 52.75 made him the fifth-best Lakers player on the list. According to the voting results, Luka Doncic took the top spot (2.5), followed by LeBron James (8.25), Austin Reaves (15.75), and Deandre Ayton (37.75). Despite not cracking the rotation under coach JJ Redick, Bronny was ahead of Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart, among others.

While Bronny got the unexpected support, LeBron James fell out of the top five voting, a feeling he has not experienced in over two decades. He was also ranked 8th as per the player votes. Only 53 active peers thought King James should be a starter in the most prestigious event of the All-Star Weekend. The 41-year-old did indirectly show his emotion.

On Instagram, LeBron added a picture of himself hugging his teammate, Austin Reaves, and the attention should be towards the caption. “Needed that 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣”. Now, James Sr. will have to find a bench role in this year’s All-Star event, which is not guaranteed yet.

Other shocking voting results apart from LeBron and Bronny James

The son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is putting up averages of 1.5 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 31.8/30.2/81.3 shooting splits in 6.9 minutes in 24 total games, with one start this campaign. None of this screams All-Star level recognition, since Bronny James has just scored 97 points across 51 career games. He has made two starts and is a career 31.8 percent shooter.

James Jr. has been putting up stronger numbers on the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, but hasn’t played more than 20 minutes in a game this season. The Los Angeles Lakers’ second-year guard last played more than 10 minutes in a game on Nov. 8. Similarly, other players received votes despite their inconsistent performance.

Kuminga got a vote from a player, but hasn’t played since mid-December, while putting up lower averages than in past years. Another player who has played less than JK and Bronny James is forward Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward received one vote from his peers and 61,378 votes from the fans, despite not playing this season, since tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs.

Players are known to vote for their friends and teammates, so it’s not really that surprising. Maybe the NBA needs to introduce some rules, otherwise player voting will continue to include players not deserving of the All-Star nod.