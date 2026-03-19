Bronny James Took JJ Redick’s Message to Heart Resulting in G-League Success

No second-round pick has garnered as much attention as second-year Lakers guard Bronny James. It appears that by virtue of his last name, some fans and analysts unrealistically expect more. However, in trusting the Lakers’ development plan, he has seen his game and mentality change, while quietly, and without the bright lights, taking it one game at a time for the South Bay Lakers

One man in particular, JJ Redick, has been key in the change. Bronny, in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, revealed that Redick and South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie “always tell me that they want me to be as aggressive as possible and look to score.” The second-year coach has emphasized decision-making and confidence since choosing the court over podcasting, and he has not been afraid to call out his team when necessary.

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Although his numbers this season have dropped, he’s shooting better, 39.7% from the field compared to the 31.3% he recorded last season in the League, thanks to him taking his chances more, rather than going with the pass-first approach that’s common with point guards.

Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a PG, it’s normal to want to control the flow of the game. This season, he has begun to shoot immediately off the catch while accepting high-volume shots, typical of a primary scorer. Coach Redick at one point wasn’t having it when he delayed to shoot when better placed to let it fly.

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Furthermore, playing alongside his practice partners during live-action games has also helped. Los Angeles has ensured that he plays with the same set of players, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Kobe Bufkin, Drew Timme, Chris Mañon, and Nick Smith Jr., with whom he scrimmages. This has been with the aim of building cohesion as a unit, a move Bronny sees as an “easier” job.

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He won’t be the first player to make the transition from the G League. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole played two seasons in the G League before he returned to earn a starting spot as a shooting guard for the Warriors, in Klay Thompson’s injury-enforced absence, in their 2022 championship-winning season.

His father has been his biggest cheerleader. The four-time champion has wanted his son to seize his moments and carve his own path.

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What’s next for Bronny James?

There’s no guarantee that he’ll be fully in the Lakers’ rotation next season. Right now, the path is for him to develop fully in the G League, where the team’s current form (9-1) has seen him take his chances, with increased shot volume, early scoring bursts and attacking the rim with confidence. Moreover, he has a chance to fight for a title as the South Bay is well placed to make a deep run in the G League playoffs.

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His primary team, on the other hand, is well-placed to qualify from the West. Once the playoffs begin, there will be a preference for veterans and experienced players, a category Bronny is yet to achieve.

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The former USC guard has the trust of the front office, for now. A strong push to end the season and being able to take his shots should just be enough to convince Redick and co. that he’s ready to start the 2026/27 in the rotation.