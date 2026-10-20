“Bronny Was Given Ample Opportunity”: LA Radio Host Calls Out Lakers’ Failure After Dalton Knecht Waiver 

The Lakers waived Dalton Knecht. The management has made their decision ahead of the 2026-27 season to meet the NBA’s 15-player roster limit. But moving on from the former 17th overall pick has reopened an uncomfortable debate about the franchise’s evaluation of young talent. Especially with Bronny James, selected 55th in the same draft, remaining on the roster.

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And one radio host believes the contrast exposes a failure by the Lakers.

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“Not surprising, but it is a failure by the Lakers on a couple of levels,” Bill Reiter said, speaking on 97.1 The Fan, a LA-based unit. He questioned why the Lakers appeared more willing to give Bronny chances to establish himself than Knecht, despite investing a much higher pick.

“Bronny was given ample opportunity and still has been able to succeed. For whatever reasons people think, it’s not me, it’s not you, it’s the Lakers who thought Knecht was a better prospect, had a higher ceiling, because they are the ones that drafted Knecht a full round ahead of Bronny, and Knecht never got the opportunities, the minutes, the love and care, the second, third, fourth, fifth chances the way that Bronny did. It ain’t Bronny’s fault, but it was a failure by the Lakers,” Bill added.

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Above all, Bill saw this coming. Hence, it wasn’t surprising.

Ahead of the Lakers’ preseason finale, Redick hinted at the upcoming waiving. Speaking of Dalton Knecht, he said, “I think the biggest thing is the team changed. The team changed. Needs changed, the fit changed.” He further lauded the improvement that Knecht showed in the last two seasons.

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Moreover, the Lakers entered camp with more players on guaranteed contracts than available standard roster spots. Ultimately, it needed some sacrifice, and Knecht became the scapegoat.

However, the comparison with Bronny needs some context.

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Dalton Knecht played 132 games for LA across two seasons, logging 2,047 minutes. Meanwhile, Bronny recorded 556 minutes. That is a substantial difference in playing time. The player seemingly got more playing time. Perhaps the bigger question is whether the Lakers showed enough patience with Knecht and gave his talent enough time to develop.

Knecht initially gave the Lakers reason to believe they had found a steal.

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In his rookie season, he tied the NBA rookie record with nine three-pointers, scoring 37 points against the Jazz. He dropped 21 points in the third quarter alone.

A showcase that even overshadowed the superstars on the team.

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However, it didn’t last long. Dalton Knecht had a turning point when the Lakers traded him to the Hornets for center Mark Williams. While the team rescinded the trade over medical clearance, it established that the team had already explored moving him.

Perhaps it shook his confidence.

He never really regained a consistent role since then. Last season, he averaged just 4.2 ppg in just 10.2 minutes per game. And in the preseason, it fell to 2.8 ppg.

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Above all, the Lakers’ roster has changed around him.

Luka Dončić now leads the offense, while the team has added wing options including Quentin Grimes and Matisse Thybulle. Knecht’s shooting remained a potential asset. But his limited defensive versatility made it harder to secure minutes when his perimeter scoring dipped.

Bronny’s path has been different.

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He has had fewer total minutes. But he remained with the team and appeared in the postseason rotation last season when injuries affected the backcourt. That does not prove he received more playing time than Knecht; the numbers show the opposite.

Reiter’s broader point is about the organization’s willingness to keep investing in one prospect while giving up on another.

The Lakers gave Knecht a meaningful opportunity early in his career, yet his decline after the rescinded trade left the team facing a difficult choice. Reiter’s criticism isn’t simply about the minutes.