Bronny’s Struggles Are Helping LeBron James Relate to Drew Timme — Here’s How

Drew Timme holding down his own in JJ Redick’s rotation has not gone unnoticed. Analysts, fans, and teammates have praised the 25-year-old’s impact so far despite being a two-way player. But LeBron James was able to connect with it more deeply, due to his son’s journey not just in the NBA but even in the G-League.

The appreciation for Drew Timme was after the Nuggets’ win, where the undrafted forward came from the bench to replace injured Deandre Ayton. After the game, LeBron stated, “He’s a smart basketball player. If you watched him any time through college or if you’ve watched many of the moments that he’s gotten in the NBA either with Brooklyn or we watched them obviously, my son plays a lot in G-league bouncing back and forth, [I’ve] seen him, he’s a smart basketball player where he knows how to play the game.”

While not finding the time on the Lakers roster, both Bronny James and Timme have been assigned to the South Bay Lakers roster. For LeBron James, he has seen his son move from the main roster to the G-League and still play his heart out. While the minutes and action with South Bay are higher, it doesn’t mean that JJ Redick was handing out the same opportunities on the Purple and Gold franchise. But when the opportunity knocked, Timme delivered.

Before his 21 points off the bench in the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the 6-foot-10 power forward was an afterthought. He went undrafted after graduating from Gonzaga University in 2023. Had a few opportunities with the Brooklyn Nets and put up 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 9 games last season. Injuries to Hayes and the underperformance of Ayton led to Redick offering more opportunities. Even after the performance against Portland, Timme knew that’s not a realistic role for now.

“Just impact the game. Whether it was creating mismatches or getting someone an open shot, and just playing hard. Obviously, it would be nice to score 20 points like the other day, but that’s just not realistic,” Timme said. That’s why, after the Nuggets’ win, LeBron applauded the maturity and intelligence that Timme has shown.

“And his IQ correlates to this level. So it’s great to see that the coaches have believed in him over the last three games, and he’s shown what he is capable of doing. So he was an NBA player here. I mean, here first his game speaks for itself.” King James has continued to endorse Timme and said the team should “continue to play him.”

Before LeBron James, JJ Redick spoke about Drew Timme’s impact

In the G-League, he’s averaging nearly 25 points per game. When used well, Timme has the skills to elevate the Lakers’ bench, which currently averages the fewest points in the NBA. JJ Redick also revealed the “jarring” lineup his coaching staff planned when they got the 25-year-old.

“We had talked about this, so I knew it was coming. But still like a little jarring to see, you know, the Vando, Drew, DA, LeBron. You know that’s a big lineup. And they did a good job playing out of the post. During that stretch, we were also able to get some stops,” Redick said about the experiment with a big lineup.

Even though after the Portland game, he has not been able to generate the same minutes and points, the efficiency speaks for itself. Against the Nuggets, he had just 11 minutes, with zero minutes in the first quarter. Yet he scored 9 points from 4-6 with 66% FG%. Despite limited minutes and opportunities, the undrafted forward is now creating his own legacy.